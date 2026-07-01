Rath Yatra 2026: What Is Anasara Period And Why Lord Jagannath Is Believed To fall Ill After Deva Snan In Puri?

Anasara Period | AI generated

Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu observances which is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The annual chariot festival has already begun with the marking of Snana Rath Yatra but there is another significant ritual which is observed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri before the Rath Yatra is the Anasara (Anavasara) ritual.

This sacred period starts after the ceremonial Snana Yatra, during which Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Sudarshan are bathed with 108 pots of sanctified water. Following this elaborate ritual, the deities are believed to fall ill due to the grand ceremonial bath. This year the Snana ritual took place on Monday, June 29.

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Anasara ritual after Snana Yatra

As part of this long-standing tradition, the deities are taken to the Anasara Ghar, a special chamber inside the temple, where they remain away from public view for around 15 days. During this period, the Jagannath Temple remains closed for devotees, as the deities are said to be resting and recovering under the care of the temple's traditional Raj Vaidyas (royal physicians). Herbal medicines, light food, and special treatments are offered to the deities as part of the healing process.

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The temple remains closed

The temple closure during Anasara is considered an important aspect of Jagannath culture, reflecting the belief that the deities experience human emotions and physical conditions. Since devotees cannot have the regular darshan of the deities, during this time many devotees visit the Alarnath Temple at Brahmagiri, which is about 25 km from Puri. According to tradition, Lord Jagannath is believed to manifest as Lord Alarnath during this period, which makes the temple a major pilgrimage destination.

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Ritual concludes with Nava Jaubana

The Anasara ritual concludes with Nava Jaubana, also known as Nava Yauvana. This ritual marks the reappearance of Lord Jagannath after recovery. In 2026, the Nava Jaubana will take place on July 15, 2026. This special darshan takes place just before the world-famous Rath Yatra.

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Snana Purnima 2026

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most celebrated and significant Hindu observances which is predominantly celebrated in Odisha. Every year, the sacred Snana of Mahaprabhu marks the beginning of Rath Yatra and this year, the Snana Yatra took place on Monday, June 29. The seaside of Puri witnessed the influx of lakhs of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of the deities during the sacred rituals.