What Is 'Yatra Vishwam Bhavatyeka Needam'? The Sanskrit Verse Prakhar Gupta Quoted To Tom Holland And Matt Damon During The Odyssey Interview

What Is 'Yatra Vishwam Bhavatyeka Needam' |

The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, largely because it is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The excitement surrounding the film grew even further when its stars, Tom Holland, best known for portraying Spider-Man, and Matt Damon, known for acclaimed films such as The Martian, Interstellar, Ford v Ferrari, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and more, visited Mumbai on July 10 to promote the film.

During their visit, Indian podcaster Prakhar Gupta grabbed the internet's attention by quoting the Sanskrit phrase "Yatra Vishwam Bhavatyeka Needam" while speaking with the Hollywood actors about The Odyssey. His thoughtful reference drew a philosophical parallel between the ancient Sanskrit ideal and the themes of Homer's epic, sparking curiosity among viewers. The moment quickly went viral, with many people searching for the meaning and significance of the timeless Sanskrit verse. Keep reading to know more.

Prakhar Gupta quoted the Sanskrit phrase to Matt Damon and Tom Holland

Indian YouTuber and podcaster Prakhar Gupta became the talk of the town when he quoted a Sanskrit phrase while interviewing Matt Damon and Tom Holland for The Odyssey. The clip quickly took the internet by storm after it surfaced online.

During the interview, Prakhar Gupta said, "When I was watching a movie yesterday, I couldn't help but wonder: there's this text I have been reading, it's a Sanskrit text, and there's a verse in it. It says, "Yatra Viśvam Bhavaty Eka Nīḍam.'"

Connecting it to The Odyssey, he further said, "What it means is that the world itself becomes one nest and home is actually inside of him, and I think that is kind of what Odysseus is realizing."

What does 'Yatra Vishwam Bhavatyeka Needam' mean?

The Sanskrit phrase "Yatra Viśvam Bhavaty Eka Nīḍam" (यत्र विश्वं भवत्येकनीडम्) translates to "Where the whole world becomes one nest" or "Where the entire world lives together as one home." It conveys the idea of universal harmony, shared humanity, and the belief that all people belong to one global family, regardless of their differences.

How is the phrase related to The Odyssey?

The Sanskrit verse draws a philosophical comparison with the themes explored in The Odyssey, the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer. The poem follows Odysseus's long journey home after the Trojan War, exploring ideas of belonging, identity, resilience, and the search for one's place in the world.

Gupta discussed how the epic's protagonist, Odysseus, goes on a massive outward journey but ultimately realises that home is a state of being and exists inside himself. Both Tom Holland and Matt Damon appreciated the quote, noting how it perfectly reflected their own views on travelling and the true meaning of home.

While The Odyssey is rooted in Greek mythology, its underlying themes resonate across cultures. The Sanskrit phrase highlights the idea that humanity shares common experiences despite geographical and cultural boundaries.

Viral moment

The moment quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising the podcaster for introducing an Indian philosophical perspective into a global conversation. Several viewers appreciated how the discussion bridged Eastern and Western thought, showing how timeless ideas from different civilisations can complement one another.

Commenting on Instagram beneath the clip, one user named Mahendra said, "Making 10 minutes clip is very hard 😭 how these movie guys manage to make an entire movie with storyline and dialogue. 💯."

Another user wrote, "Framing the right question for these folks is not a ChatGPT task. Only few people are capable to do that. That Chalchitra guy is one of the right people."