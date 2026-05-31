What Is Vesak Poya? Sri Lanka Marks Sacred Buddhist Festival On Blue Moon Day

What Is Vesak Poya |

Sri Lanka is celebrating Vesak Poya, one of the most important and sacred festivals in Buddhism, on a rare Blue Moon Day, which is on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The observance holds deep spiritual significance for Buddhists. The festival is being observed in Nuwara Eliya. The event commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of Gautama Buddha, and is being celebrated on the whole island with deep spiritual devotion and vibrant public displays.

When is Vesak Poya observed?

Vesak is observed on the full moon day of the lunar month of Vesak, which usually falls in May. A Blue Moon refers to the second full moon occurring within a single calendar month, making this year's celebration particularly special. Across Sri Lanka, temples, homes, and public spaces are illuminated with colourful lanterns and decorative lights to mark the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka celebrates the Vesak festival

In the early hours of the day, thousands of devotees gathered in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, to take part in the sacred Vesak festival celebrations. Temples, streets, and homes across the country were illuminated with vibrant lanterns and decorative pandals showcasing stories from the life of Gautama Buddha. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake officially launched the week-long Vesak celebrations on Saturday, marking Buddhist Year 2569. To commemorate the occasion, the government has designated May 10 to May 16 as Vesak Week. More than 8,500 temporary dansals have been set up nationwide, providing free food and refreshments to devotees and visitors as a gesture of generosity and compassion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Dansals

Dansals are temporary charitable food stalls set up during Vesak celebrations in Sri Lanka. Rooted in the Buddhist practice of dāna (generosity), these stalls offer free meals, drinks, snacks, and refreshments to the public, regardless of religion or background. Organised by individuals, community groups, businesses, and temples, dansals are a way for people to perform acts of kindness and earn merit. They are a distinctive feature of Vesak and reflect the Buddhist values of compassion, sharing, and selfless service to others.