What Is Usha Arghaya? Dos And Dont's To Follow On The Fourth Day Of Chhath Mahaparv

Chhath Puja | FP Photo

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival marked by fasting, holy bathing, a disciplined lifestyle, purity of mind and body, and deep devotion. The fourth day of the sacred festival is dedicated to Usha Arghya, which marks the conclusion of the four-day celebrations.

On the final day, devotees gather before dawn to offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun. On November 15, devotees observe Sandhya Arghya, while Usha Arghya will be observed on the morning of November 16. Let's understand the significance and rituals in detail.

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Usha Arghya (Morning Offering) On November 16

Usha Arghya, also known as Bhorwa Arghya, involves offering prayers to the rising Sun (Surya Dev) and seeking blessings from Chhathi Maiya for happiness, prosperity, good health and the well-being of family members.

On the day of Usha Arghya, devotees gather before dawn to offer prayers to the rising Sun. This ritual marks the conclusion of the fast. After praying for their family's happiness, health and well-being, Vratis break their prolonged Nirjala fast. The offerings symbolise gratitude, prosperity and thankfulness for life's sustenance.

Usha Arghya: Dos To Follow

Devotees should reach the designated ghat or water body before sunrise to prepare for the morning rituals.

Keep the puja area, utensils and surroundings clean while preparing the offerings.

Prepare thekua, fruits, sugarcane and other traditional offerings in bamboo baskets (soop or daura).

Offer Arghya to Surya Dev while chanting prayers and seeking blessings.

Devotees should traditionally conclude their fast after offering Usha Arghya.

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Usha Arghya: Don'ts To Follow

Avoid consuming meat, fish, eggs, onion and garlic during the festival.

Avoid tasting the offerings while preparing them.

Ensure that fruits and other offerings are fresh and clean.

Do not disrespect the rituals. Maintain discipline and avoid arguments or disturbances during the prayers.

Conclude the fast according to family traditions and consume food gradually.