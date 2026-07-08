What Is Ulta Rath Yatra? Know the Significance of Lord Jagannath's Return Journey | FP Photo

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu observances, celebrated every year in Puri, Odisha. The celebration of Rath Yatra begins with Snan Purnima, when Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings, comes out from his abode and is bathed with 108 pitchers of water. But did you know that there is also a concept of Ulta Rath Yatra? Ulta Rath Yatra, also known as Bahuda Yatra, marks the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Celebrated a week after the grand Rath Yatra, this sacred procession symbolises the deities' homecoming after their annual stay at the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the abode of their maternal aunt.

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During the Rath Yatra, the three sibling deities travel in elaborately decorated wooden chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where they remain for seven days. The return journey, known as Bahuda Yatra or Ulta Rath Yatra, is considered equally auspicious and attracts lakhs of devotees who gather along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to witness the divine procession.

On the way back, the deities make a significant stop at the Mausi Maa Temple, dedicated to Goddess Ardhasini. Here, Lord Jagannath is traditionally offered Poda Pitha, a baked rice cake believed to be one of his favourite delicacies. The ritual is an important highlight of the return yatra.

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After reaching the Jagannath Temple, the deities do not immediately re-enter the sanctum. They first remain on their chariots before taking part in Suna Besha, when they are adorned with magnificent gold ornaments. This is followed by Adhara Pana, a ritual in which a sacred sweet drink is offered to the deities, and finally Niladri Bije, marking their ceremonial return to the temple. According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi welcomes Lord Jagannath back after he offers her the sweet delicacy Rasagola.