What Is Tuluni Festival? Assam Longtong Village Celebrates 'Rice-Beer' Fest With Cultural Performances And Traditional Rituals

Assam Longtong Village Celebrates 'Rice-Beer' Fest |

The traditional Tuluni harvest festival of the Sümi Naga community was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour at the historic Longtong Sema Naga Village in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The festival was organised by the Longtong Village Council in Longtong village, located in the Tirap Tribal Belt under the 83 Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency. The historic village is situated around 18 kilometres from the Margherita headquarters.

Tuluni Festival celebrated with traditional grandeur

The annual festival brought together community members, officials and visitors from different parts of the country to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Sümi Naga community.

The celebrations commenced with an invocation prayer by Saikha Chishi, Pastor of Longtong SBC. Observed every year on July 8, Tuluni is one of the most significant harvest festivals of the Sümi Naga community and is celebrated across Assam and other northeastern states where members of the community reside.

The festival symbolises thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest while promoting community bonding and preserving indigenous traditions and cultural heritage.

The programme featured demonstrations of traditional Sümi Naga fire-making techniques and the customary Lokivi Tuluni rituals. The cultural celebrations concluded with a benediction prayer by Vinitoli Yeptho, a pastor from the community.

About Tuluni Festival

The Longtong Village celebrations featured vibrant cultural performances, traditional rituals, community feasts and the customary sharing of rice beer, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Sümi Naga community.

The word Tuluni is derived from a Sümi term associated with the filling of water sources during the monsoon season, symbolising fertility, prosperity and a bountiful harvest. As paddy fields flourish during this period, the festival serves as an expression of gratitude for nature's blessings and an occasion to strengthen community ties.

Significance of Tuluni

One of the defining traditions of Tuluni is the preparation and sharing of rice beer, a traditional beverage offered to guests as a symbol of friendship and hospitality. Families gather for elaborate community feasts featuring local delicacies, while villagers dress in colourful traditional attire and participate in folk dances, songs and indigenous games.

The festival also holds deep social significance. Traditionally, Tuluni is regarded as an auspicious occasion for engagements and marriages, with families coming together to formalise relationships and celebrate new beginnings.