Assam's Kamakhya Temple Closes For Ambubachi Mela; Doors To Reopen On June 26

Assam's Kamakhya Temple Closes For Ambubachi Mela | Photo Credit: AIR

The revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, has remained closed to devotees as part of the four-day annual Ambubachi Mela. It is one of the most significant religious festivals, especially in eastern India. The temple doors were shut on June 22 following the commencement of the sacred observance, which marks the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, regarded as a manifestation of Goddess Shakti. It is set to reopen on June 26, 2026.

Ambubachi Mela observance

Ambubachi Mela is a four-day sacred festival which is celebrated in the Kamakhya Temple. During these days, the main sanctum of the temple remains closed. One of the key attractions of the festival is the distribution of Angodak (sacred water) and Angabastra (sacred cloth), which devotees regard as blessed by the goddess. These sacred offerings hold immense spiritual significance among followers.

Ambubachi Mela is deeply rooted in the Shakta tradition and attracts lakhs of devotees, sadhus, tantrics, and pilgrims from across India and abroad. During this period, it is believed that the goddess undergoes her annual fertility cycle, and regular worship inside the sanctum sanctorum is suspended. The temple remains closed for three days, symbolising the goddess's seclusion and rest.

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Reopening after Nivriti

According to the temple management, the Nivriti process, the temple's doors will be reopened to the general public after sunrise on June 26, 2026. Following the sacred bath of Goddess Bhagwati and other religious rituals, the gates of the temple will be opened. This year, the festival begins on June 22 and the main door of the temple closed at 9:08 PM on Monday for the occasion of Pravrutti.

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Temple significance in Shaktism

Held atop the Nilachal Hills, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the most important Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. The Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya and celebrates fertility, womanhood, and the creative power of nature. During this period, the temple remains closed for a few days, symbolising the Goddess's seclusion.