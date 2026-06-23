What Is The São João Festival Taking Place Tonight In Porto?

Representative image | Canva

If you happen to be in Porto tonight, don't be surprised if a stranger taps you on the head with a plastic hammer, hands you grilled sardines or invites you to dance in the streets till sunrise. June 23 marks the much-awaited Festa de São João, one of Portugal's biggest and most beloved festivals that transforms the city into a giant open-air celebration filled with music, food and quirky traditions.

Festa de São João in Porto

Held every year in honour of Saint John the Baptist, the festival is the grand finale of Portugal's Santos Populares celebrations. While its roots lie in religious traditions and ancient midsummer festivities, São João has evolved into a vibrant cultural event that attracts thousands of locals and tourists alike.

The spirit of the festival begins well before the big night. Throughout June, Porto's streets are decked with colourful streamers and decorations, neighbourhoods host lively street parties known as arraiais, and locals build charming cascatas, miniature scenes depicting rural Portuguese life.

Traditional food, gatherings & more

It's on the evening of June 23 that the city truly comes alive. Families and friends gather for festive dinners featuring beloved Portuguese favourites. Tables are laden with grilled sardines, bowls of caldo verde, a comforting soup made with kale and potatoes, and bifanas, flavourful pork sandwiches, all washed down with local wine and beer.

One of the most iconic traditions of São João is also its most unusual. Festival-goers roam the streets carrying colourful plastic hammers and gently bop friends, family and even strangers on the head. The playful custom is believed to have evolved from older traditions involving garlic flowers and leeks, symbols associated with luck and prosperity.

Far from being rude, the hammer taps are a sign of camaraderie and festive cheer. By the end of the night, everyone, from first-time visitors to lifelong residents, is laughing, dancing and joining in the fun. As fireworks light up the skies and music echoes through Porto's historic streets, São João becomes more than just a festival.