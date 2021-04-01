What is the significance of Good Friday?

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. This day is observed right after Maundy Thursday and marks the end of the lenten season. It is observed on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday and Black Friday. “Good Friday” comes from the obsolete sense “pious,holy” of the word “good.” This year Good Friday falls on April 2,2021.

Significance of Good Friday :

Jesus Christ is believed to have sacrificed his life to atone for the sins of mankind. He suffered through beatings and torture willingly and accepted death through Crucifixion. On Good Friday, people remember his sacrifice. The day associated with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is called ‘Good Friday’ despite the sadness that overcomes Christians all around the world and here’s why - Some believe that Christ’s death was no ordinary occurrence and it was a way to bring salvation for mankind. Some believe that the day was originally called ‘God’s Friday’ and over time it morphed into ‘Good Friday’ and some people believe the title of the day is justified since the suffering of Jesus was God’s plan to save his followers from sins.

Traditions that are followed :

Christians wear dark colours on this day and they usually commemorate this day by attending church services, stations of the cross, a Three hour agony which is also called as Three hour devotion which is a Christian service held in some Roman Catholic, Lutheran, Anglican and Methodist churches from noon till 3 o’clock, the time that Christian tradition teaches that Jesus died on the cross. Many Christians also practice fasting on this day.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic people may have to commemorate this day with online services rather than going to churches in large numbers.