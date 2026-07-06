What Is The 'Save SGNP' Movement? Understanding The Protest Against Development Near Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The 'Save SGNP' movement is a citizens' campaign aimed at protecting Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), one of India's largest protected urban forests. The movement gained momentum as environmentalists, local residents, nature enthusiasts, and activists came together and raised concerns over proposed infrastructure and construction projects in areas surrounding the national park on Sunday morning. They expressed their displeasure with the government by forming a human chain from Tikuji-ni-Wadi to Khewra Chowk. Residents of Thane and Mumbai participated in the movement on a large scale.

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Residents protest in Thane to save SGNP

On Sunday, July 6, 2026, a large number of environmental protesters and local residents gathered near the Chitalsar Manpada entry point. Despite the heavy rains, they responded to an online viral campaign appealing for support for Mission Save SGNP. The motley group of residents carried posters and messages that resonated with their resolve to save the forest and displayed their resistance to any form of man-made development.

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Sanjay Gandhi National Park: The lungs of Mumbai

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is located in Borivali, Mumbai. It spans more than 100 square kilometres across Mumbai and Thane. It is home to diverse flora and fauna, including leopards, spotted deer, monkeys, over 250 species of birds, reptiles, butterflies, and numerous plant species. The park also houses the historic Kanheri Caves, making it an important ecological as well as cultural landmark.

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What is the issue about?

A few days ago, the Supreme Court settled the ownership of 193 acres of land at the foot of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Taking note of the settlement reached between Thane Municipal Corporation and M.D. Diabhai, the court disposed of the special leave petition. Following the verdict, the process of granting Development Transfer Rights (DTR) worth about Rs 2,800 crore in exchange for the land was initiated by the Municipal Corporation.

However, the protesters raised several demands, including that the 193 acres of land should be protected as a forest area by the Forest Department, that all reservations on 100 acres of land in the development plan should be cancelled, and that the houses of tribals in the national park should be protected.