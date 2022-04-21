e-Paper Get App
What is the importance and impact of number in life?

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

The array of life cycle in universe is quite special. It keeps on changing under the influence of planets. Every planet has a dedicated number which helps it impact every movable and static thing. It is through its number that a planet tries to make one like itself.

Though there are many planets in the universe, only nine of them provide benefits as per its number. The benefit enables a person to utilise the power of that planet.

The two numbers that play a vital role in a person’s life is birth number and path number.

Birth number is the date of the birth of a person. The date of birth is in fact called birth number.

