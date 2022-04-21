What is the importance and impact of number in life?

The array of life cycle in universe is quite special. It keeps on changing under the influence of planets. Every planet has a dedicated number which helps it impact every movable and static thing. It is through its number that a planet tries to make one like itself.

Though there are many planets in the universe, only nine of them provide benefits as per its number. The benefit enables a person to utilise the power of that planet.

The two numbers that play a vital role in a person’s life is birth number and path number.

Birth number is the date of the birth of a person. The date of birth is in fact called birth number.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:23 AM IST