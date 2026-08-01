What Is The Handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena? PM Modi Receives GI-Tagged Instrument At Bhogapuram Airport Inauguration

What Is The Handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena | DD News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude on receiving the handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena in Bhogapuram. On Saturday, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the artisans of Andhra Pradesh after receiving an exquisitely handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the iconic Bobbili Ekanda Veena, a Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged musical instrument, during the inauguration of Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. The handcrafted veena is one of the state's most treasured cultural symbols and is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and rich musical heritage.

What is the Bobbili Ekanda Veena?

The Bobbili Veena traces its origins to the town of Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. According to local history, the instrument has been crafted for over three centuries by artisan families who have preserved the tradition across generations.

Bobbili Ekanda Veena | Wikipedia

What makes the Bobbili Ekanda Veena unique is its construction. Unlike many other veenas, it is carved from a single block of seasoned jackwood, which is why it is called "Ekanda", meaning "single piece". Skilled artisans carefully shape the resonator, neck, and decorative elements from one log, a process that requires weeks of painstaking work. The instrument is then polished, fitted with strings, and tuned by hand.

PM Modi praises artisans

PM Modi shared a photo on X and expressed delight upon receiving the prestigious gift. He wrote, "Delighted to receive the exquisitely handcrafted Bobbili Ekanda Veena in Bhogapuram. The Veena has a special place in India's musical traditions. It embodies the skills of Andhra Pradesh's artisans. My compliments to them for preserving the culture of the state."

GI-tagged cultural treasure

The Bobbili Veena received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2011, recognising its unique origin and traditional manufacturing process. The GI status helps protect the identity of the instrument while promoting the livelihoods of the artisans who continue this centuries-old craft.

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Known for its warm, resonant sound, the veena is widely associated with Carnatic classical music and has been played by several renowned musicians. Beyond being a musical instrument, it represents Andhra Pradesh's artistic excellence and cultural legacy.