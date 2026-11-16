What Is The Cost Of Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Bungalow? All About The Iconic Juhu Property At Centre Of Family Row |

You must have seen Shehanshah (Amitabh Bachchan), also known as Big B, often addressing people gathering outside his luxury bungalow, Jalsa, which is located in the upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The property became the centre of the conversation due to the family dispute challenging a 1993 gift deed through which ownership of the bungalow was transferred to actor Jaya Bachchan.

But how much is Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow worth? Let's take a sneak peek at the megastar's iconic bungalow.

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How much is Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa worth?

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow is estimated to be worth approximately ₹100–120 crore, according to media reports and property-value estimates. It is one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential locations, and the property is known for its spacious interiors, luxurious architecture and premium location. The property was not always known as Jalsa. It was originally called Mansa. Amitabh Bachchan reportedly received it in lieu of his remuneration for the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

The history behind Jalsa's ownership

The movie was produced by NC Sippy and directed by Raj Sippy (his younger son). According to an anecdote shared by producer Romu Sippy, NC Sippy gifted Bachchan the approximately 10,000 sq ft bungalow in Juhu as compensation for the film. Today, the two-storey bungalow is spread across approximately 10,125 square feet and is among Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity homes.

Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow

Jalsa is more than just a residence for the Bachchan family. The bungalow is a familiar sight for fans, particularly on Sundays, when Amitabh Bachchan traditionally steps outside to greet people gathered near his home. After receiving the bungalow, he subsequently sold it but later bought it back at a higher market price following a suggestion from Jaya Bachchan.

The property then underwent extensive reconstruction over the years. The sprawling villa features high arched openings, floor-to-ceiling French windows, intricate Turkish rugs, antique artwork and more. The space also features a recording studio, two private study rooms, a gym, and a formal living area adorned with brass and silver accents. It also features a garden and a temple.

Amitabh Bachchan's other properties in Mumbai

Apart from Jalsa, the actor owns several properties in Mumbai, including Pratiksha, his former residence in Juhu. Pratiksha holds sentimental value for the family, as it was one of their earliest homes in the city. It is an iconic 16,840-square-foot bungalow in Juhu (valued at around ₹50 crore) and is currently lived in by Shweta Bachchan and her children.

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