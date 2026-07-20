What Is Shabdalok? India’s First Immersive Museum Of Languages Showcases Country's Linguistic Heritage

What Is Shabdalok | X/ @BjpSashi

Union Home Minister has inaugurated Shabdalok, which is the country’s first immersive language museum at the National Library in Kolkata. The museum uses advanced technologies such as AI, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), holograms and interactive displays to show the evolution from oral traditions and ancient manuscripts to printed words to electronic texts. It is developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore in its first phase. Keep on reading to know in detail.

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Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Shabdalok

India has taken a significant step towards celebrating its rich linguistic heritage with the inauguration of Shabdalok, in Kolkata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the museum on Sunday, June 19, 2026, which has been developed to showcase the evolution, diversity, and cultural significance of Indian languages through modern technology and interactive exhibits.

The museum features nine galleries exploring different facets of the history of languages and their influence on India's civilisation and culture. The Home Minister inaugurated the Museum of Word at the National Library campus and called it a step to preserve the virasat (heritage) of India.

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What is Shabdalok?

The museum is developed by the National Library under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry, the first immersive language museum in India, also known as Shabdalok. It is an immersive language museum designed to offer visitors a unique experience of India's multilingual traditions. Unlike conventional museums, it uses digital installations, audio-visual presentations, interactive displays, projection mapping, and multimedia technologies to bring languages to life. Visitors can explore how languages have evolved over centuries and understand their influence on literature, culture, and society.

The museum aims to preserve and promote India's linguistic diversity while encouraging younger generations to appreciate the country's rich literary and cultural legacy.

India’s First Immersive Museum Of Languages | X/ @BjpSashi

Why is it significant?

The museum showcases India's linguistic diversity with the help of languages, scripts, literature and storytelling through interactive and technology-driven visuals. Shabdalok is located in the Belvedere House inside the National Library campus in Kolkata. The iconic building has been the National Library since 1948.

India is home to hundreds of languages and thousands of dialects, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. Shabdalok highlights this diversity by presenting stories of major Indian languages, their scripts, historical development, and contributions to art, philosophy, and education.

The museum is expected to become an important educational and cultural destination for students, researchers, tourists, and language enthusiasts.

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Amit Shah's inauguration

During the inauguration, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that languages are the foundation of a nation's culture and identity. He noted that preserving linguistic heritage is essential for strengthening India's cultural roots while embracing technological innovation to educate future generations.