What Is Sandhya Darshan? The Sacred Ritual Before Lord Jagannatha's Return Journey

Shri Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha | Wikimedia Commons

Sandhya Darshan is one of the most revered rituals observed during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. It takes place at the Gundicha Temple on the evening before Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to the Jagannath Temple. Thousands of devotees gather to seek the divine blessings of the deities during this special evening darshan. Devotees in Puri had a final opportunity to witness Sandhya Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra at the Adapa Mandap of Shree Gundicha Temple on Thursday, ahead of the Bahuda Yatra.

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The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has appealed to devotees to cooperate with temple authorities and security personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming rituals. As Jagannath Mahaprabhu prepares to leave his aunt’s house and return to Srimandir.

What is Sandhya Darshan?

The word "Sandhya" means evening, while "Darshan" refers to the sacred act of seeing and being blessed by a deity. During this ritual, devotees have the opportunity to offer prayers to the deities as they prepare to leave the Gundicha Temple, where they have stayed for several days following the Rath Yatra. Sandhya Darshan for public entry through the Singhadwara of Gundicha Temple remained open until 6 PM, Thursday, after which it was closed for preparations for the return procession of the Holy Trinity.

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Rituals during Sandhya Darshan

According to tradition, Lord Jagannatha, along with his siblings, resides at the Gundicha Temple, which is regarded as the home of His maternal aunt, during the annual festival. Sandhya Darshan marks the final evening of their stay before the grand return procession begins. The temple is beautifully decorated, and the atmosphere is filled with devotional chants, bhajans, and the sound of traditional musical instruments, creating a spiritually uplifting experience.

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Spiritual significance

Witnessing Sandhya Darshan is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that offering prayers during this sacred occasion brings peace, prosperity, and the blessings of Lord Jagannatha.

The following day, the deities embark on Bahuda Yatra, travelling back to the Jagannath Temple in their magnificent wooden chariots. Along the way, they halt at the Mausi Maa Temple, where Lord Jagannatha is offered the traditional Poda Pitha.