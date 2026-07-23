Who Was Karma Bai? The Story Of Her Devotion And Khichdi Offering To Jagannath

Who Was Karma Bai? |

Jagannath Temple, one of the most revered temples which is known for its Rath Yatra, and is also part of one of the Bada Char Dham, has many legends associated with Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Rath Yatra, Snan Purnima, Mahaprasad and more. But do you know that at the Sri Jagannath Temple, khichdi is offered to Lord Jagannath in the morning because the khichdi is associated with Karmabai, a revered Lord Jagannath devotee? Keep on reading to know more.

Who was Karma Bai?

Karma Bai is remembered as one of the most devoted followers of Lord Jagannath. In ancient times, a devotee, Karmabai, would prepare khichdi for Lord Jagannath without bathing. Her story, passed down through generations in Odisha and other parts of India, highlights the belief that true devotion is valued more than rituals or formalities. Even today, she is lovingly associated with the humble offering of khichdi to Lord Jagannath.

According to popular legend, Karma Bai was a simple and elderly woman who worshipped Lord Jagannath with unwavering faith. Every morning, she prepared freshly cooked khichdi and offered it to the deity before having her own meal. Her devotion was so deep that she believed the Lord Himself came to accept her offering.

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Lord Jagannath's love for Karma Bai's khichdi

One day, a learned priest saw this and scolded her by saying this is not the way to serve God. He scolded her for cooking without a bath and violating the scriptures and advised her that she should first take a bath and complete all religious rituals before preparing food for the deity. Obeying the advice, Karma Bai changed her routine. However, the delay meant that Lord Jagannath, according to the legend, had to wait longer for His favourite devotee's offering.

It is believed that the Lord appeared in a dream to the priests of the Jagannath Temple and expressed His desire for Karma Bai's simple khichdi, saying he cherished her sincere love more than elaborate rituals. The Lord also said that he is hungry because Karma's is busy with priest rituals and that is why the Lord is hungry. The priests realised that devotion with purity mattered above all else and encouraged Karma Bai to continue offering food in the way she always had.

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A story of devotion

The story of Karma Bai has since become a symbol of pure bhakti (devotion). It teaches that God values love, faith and selfless service over strict religious formalities. Her humble offering of khichdi continues to be remembered in Jagannath traditions, and many devotees prepare the dish as an expression of gratitude and devotion to the Lord.