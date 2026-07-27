What Is Rasagola Dibasa? Know About The Festival That Coincides With The End Of Rath Yatra

What Is Rasagola Dibasa | X/ Sudarshan Pattanaik

Jagannatha Rath Yatra is one of the most celebrated religious festivals which is observed in the holy town of Puri, Odisha. As the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 is set to conclude in Puri, one of the most fascinating and symbolic traditions, one of the unique festivals coinciding with the conclusion of Rath Yatra will be observed on Monday.

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The festival is celebrated to honour the state's iconic sweet, Odisha Rasagola, and its deep-rooted connection with Lord Jagannath and the annual Rath Yatra. The festival is celebrated on Niladri Bije, the final day of the Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra return to the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple in Puri after their nine-day journey. This year, the festival is set to be observed on Monday, July 27.

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What is Rasagola Dibasa?

Rasagola Dibasa celebration is closely linked to the famous ritual known as Rasagola Bhoga. According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi becomes upset with Lord Jagannath for leaving her behind during the Rath Yatra. When the Lord returns to the temple, she initially refuses to let him enter. To seek her forgiveness, Lord Jagannath offers her Rasagola. Pleased by the sweet offering, Goddess Lakshmi forgives him and allows him back into the temple. This symbolic ritual marks the conclusion of the grand Rath Yatra.

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History of the festival

Rasagola Dibasa was first observed on July 20, 2015, to celebrate Odisha's rich culinary and cultural heritage. It also gained prominence during the geographical indication (GI) tag debate over the origin of Rasagola. In 2019, Odisha's version, known as Odisha Rasagola, received the prestigious GI tag, recognising its unique recipe and historical significance.

Unlike the spongy white Bengali rosogolla, the traditional Odisha Rasagola has a light brown colour due to caramelised sugar and is prepared using an age-old recipe. It has been associated with the Jagannath Temple traditions for centuries.

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Ritual link to Lord Jagannatha

On Rasagola Dibasa, devotees, sweet makers, and cultural organisations across Odisha celebrate by distributing Rasagolas, organising cultural programmes, and sharing the history of the beloved dessert. It marks the day Lord Jagannath offers rasagolas to Goddess Lakshmi to appease her and gain entry back into the temple.