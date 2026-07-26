Only Floating Rath Yatra In The World: Know About Kankana Shikhari Dham Inside Chilika Lake

Only Floating Rath Yatra In The World |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, which is mostly celebrated in Odisha. Each year, the sacred town of Puri in Odisha bursts with spirituality, devotion, and festivity as it celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most ancient festivals. In this yearly procession, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, travels from the holy Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. But have you ever heard about the Floating Jagannath Rath Yatra? It is the only floating Rath Yatra in the world, and it is situated in Odisha itself. Sounds interesting? Here's everything to know about it.

Only floating Rath Yatra in the world

Kankana Shikhari Dham is a unique pilgrimage site known for hosting the world's only floating Rath Yatra. It is nestled amid the serene waters of Chilika Lake in Odisha. Unlike the famous Puri Rath Yatra, where the chariots roll along the Grand Road, this extraordinary celebration takes place on water, attracting devotees and tourists alike.

Located on an island within Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, Kankana Shikhari Dham is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. Every year during the Rath Yatra festival, the deities are ceremonially placed on beautifully decorated boats instead of traditional wooden chariots. The boats then glide across the tranquil waters of Chilika Lake in a grand procession accompanied by devotional songs, conch shells, cymbals, and chants of "Jai Jagannath."

About the tradition

The floating procession offers breathtaking views of the water and lush greenery, with hundreds of devotees following the boats in country crafts and motorboats to seek the blessings of the divine siblings. The event beautifully combines Odisha's rich spiritual traditions with the natural beauty of Chilika, creating a one-of-a-kind religious experience.

Read Also What Is Bahuda Yatra? Know About The Return Journey Of Lord Jagannatha

Chilika Lake: Rich in biodiversity

Apart from its religious significance, Kankana Shikhari Dham is also a popular destination for nature lovers. Chilika Lake is renowned for its rich biodiversity, migratory birds, dolphins, and picturesque landscapes, making the pilgrimage a memorable blend of faith and nature.