What Is Panchgavya And Why It’s Linked To Gangotri Dham Visits?

Panchgavya |

Char Dham Yatra, which has commenced from Sunday, April 19, 2026. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples opened after a six-month winter break on Akshaya Tritya. Kedarnath Dham gate will open on April 22. While the entry for Yamunotri temple won't get affected, but the entry for Gangotri temple will be restricted and only selected devotees will be allowed this time. For the first time, the Gangotri Mandir Samiti mandated consumption of panchgavya. Keep on reading to know about panchgavya and why its consumption will be necessary from now onwards?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Consumption of panchgavya is necessary

For the first time, consumption of panchgavya has been introduced by Gangotri Dham committee. The consumption of panchgavya has been made compulsory that non-sanatanis (Hindus) must consume panchgavya to enter the premises. The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee had made it compulsory that non-Hindus submit an affidavit affirming faith in Sanatan Dharma for entry. The chairperson, Dharmendra Semwal, who is the chairperson of Gangotri Temple, said that the step was taken with the aim at weeding out non believers and ensuring that only those with unshaken spirituality visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is panchgavya?

Panchgavya is a traditional mixture used in Hindu rituals, prepared using five natural products derived from the cow, milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung. In Hindu belief systems, these five components are considered sacred and purifying, symbolising harmony between humans, animals, and nature. Panchgavya is often used in religious ceremonies, purification rituals, and spiritual practices.

Gangotri Dham Yatra |

Yamunotri Temple will have no restrictions

The restrictions will only limit to Gangotri Temple, that means the rules would not apply for Yamunotri Temple because the Yamunotri Temple committee has decided to welcome all devotees irrespective of religion. Authorities have also banned mobile phones and cameras inside all temple premises.