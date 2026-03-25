What Is Panakam? Everything You Need To Know About Lord Ram Favourite Drink

What Is Panakam? |

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, which is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Ram Navami is set to be observed on Thursday, March 26, 2026. On this day, devotees visit Lord Ram temples to seek his blessings and also offer him Panakam, his favourite drink. But do you know what Panakam is, how it is made, and why it is Lord Rama's favourite drink? Keep on reading to know.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Panakam?

Panakam is also known as Panagam, which is a traditional South Indian jaggery-based drink. The drink is made using jaggery and water and is spiced up with black pepper and ginger powder (saunth) and lastly flavoured with cardamom and lemon. Mix all the ingredients until the jaggery dissolves in the water. Or you can also dissolve jaggery first by keeping water and jaggery in one container for a while and mix other ingredients later. Traditionally, this drink is served chilled, often prepared in an earthen pot to keep it cool.

Why is Panakam offered to Lord Ram?

Panakam is offered to Lord Ram because it is considered his favourite drink. Since Ram Navami falls during the peak summer, Panakam acts as a hydrating, natural and cooling drink to provide relief from the heat. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Ram used to drink this refreshing beverage. The drink was offered to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita as a traditional naivedyam (offering) during the celebration of their marriage. On the day of Ram Navami, Panakam is offered to the deity as bhog. It is believed that the rising temperature around the festival helps cool the deity.

Panakam: Tradition in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

In Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, offering Panakam along with vadapappu (soaked yellow moong dal) and chalimidi (a rice flour-jaggery mixture) to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita during their Kalyanothsavam (wedding ceremony) and Ram Navami is an age-old tradition.