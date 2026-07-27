What Is Niladri Bije? Know The Final Ritual That Marks The End Of Rath Yatra

What Is Niladri Bije |

Niladri Bije is one of the most significant rituals associated with the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha. Observed on the final day of the grand chariot festival, the ceremony marks the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple after their nine-day stay at the Gundicha Temple. The significant ritual is set to be observed on Monday, July 27, 2026.

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Niladri Bije date and rituals

The holy town of Odisha is set to observe Niladri Bije on Monday, after observing Suna Besha ritual and Adhara Pana ritual on Sunday, July 26. Suna Besha was observed on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The ritual takes place after the deities arrive back at the Jagannath Temple following the Bahuda Yatra, the return journey from Gundicha Temple. During Niladri Bije, the deities are ceremonially escorted from their chariots into the temple in a grand procession known as Pahandi. This event symbolises the completion of the Rath Yatra and the restoration of the deities to their eternal abode on Nilachala, the sacred hill on which the temple stands.

Significance of Rasagola

The conclusion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra is considered incomplete without the Niladri Bije. On this auspicious occasion, Lord Jagannath returns from the Gundicha Temple and re-assumes his Ratna throne, where he appeases the disgruntled Goddess Lakshmi by offering her sweet rasgullas.

What is Niladri Bije?

The annual world-renowned Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is a vibrant festival where millions of devotees witness the grand procession of the chariots from the main temple to the Gundicha Temple. The holy Yatra does not formally end until the ritual of Niladri Bije is performed.

Read Also What Is Rasagola Dibasa? Know About The Festival That Coincides With The End Of Rath Yatra

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In the sacred language of Odisha, ‘Niladri’ refers to the ancient abode of the Lord, Nilachala (the Blue Hill or the Srimandir), and ‘Bije’ signifies divine entry or return. Thus, Niladri Bije marks the emotional homecoming of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra as they return from their nine-day sojourn at the Gundicha Temple to re-ascend the sacred Ratna Singhasana (Jeweled Throne).