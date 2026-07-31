What Is Nanda Devi Raj Jat? Uttarakhand's Iconic Pilgrimage To Commence In September 2026; Know About The Himalayan Mahakumbh

What Is Nanda Devi Raj Jat |

Nanda Devi Badi Jat, also known as Nanda Devi Raj Jat, is a massive and sacred 280-kilometre Himalayan pilgrimage and cultural festival held once every 12 years in Uttarakhand. It is often called the Himalayan Mahakumbh. The sacred yatra is set to commence this year from September 5 and will run until September 30. Officials of the Yatra Committee reached Badrinath Dham on Monday, sought the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal, and prayed for the successful organisation of the pilgrimage.

Nanda Devi yatra to commence in September

The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, one of India's most revered and challenging pilgrimages, is set to commence on September 5, 2026, in Uttarakhand. Often referred to as the "Kumbh of the Himalayas," this sacred journey attracts thousands of devotees, saints, and trekkers from across the country. Committee officials said that Nanda Devi Jat is the biggest religious event of Uttarakhand's faith, culture, and folk traditions.

Dedicated to Goddess Nanda Devi, the presiding deity of Uttarakhand and believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, the pilgrimage symbolises the ceremonial farewell of the goddess from her maternal home to her husband, Lord Shiva's abode in the Himalayas.

About the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra 2026

The Badi Jat Yatra, or Raj Jat Yatra, which is set to commence on September 5, 2026, will have a total of 26 stops. As per the schedule, the palanquin of Goddess Nanda Devi will begin its journey from Nandadham Kurud and reach its first stop, Charbang village. After passing through various traditional stops, the palanquin will reach Van, the village of her brother-in-law, on September 16.

On September 20, 2026, the Badi Nanda Jat will proceed from Shila Samudra, its final stop, to Homkund, where, with proper religious rituals, Mother Nanda Devi will be bid farewell to Kailash. Following this, devotees will return to Jamun Dali, as per tradition. Thus, the Badi Nanda Jat Yatra will be held this year. Meanwhile, the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Samiti, Nauti, has announced that the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra, or Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, will be held in 2027.