Shravan 2026: Holy Month Of Sawan Begins From July 30; Visit These Revered Lord Shiva Temples In India

Holy Month Of Sawan Begins From July 30 |

The holy month of Shravan has begun in northern parts of India from Thursday, July 30, 2026. The holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, which usually falls in the month of July and August. It is considered one of the most auspicious periods, especially for the devotees of Lord Shiva. One of the important days during this holy month is Monday, called Sawan Somwar. During this holy month, visit some of the most revered temple in India, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

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Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath is one of the sacred pilgrimage site which is a part of Char Dham Yatra circuit, also known as Chota Char Dham in Uttarakhand. It is also part of the revered Panch Kedar, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated on the bank of Mandakini river, it is a challenging trek of 17 to 19 km which starts from Gaurikund. The temple is situated in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, India, high in the Garhwal Himalayas.

Kedarnath Temple | Photo Credit: PTI

Tungnath Temple

Tungnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it is believed to be over 1,000 years old. The temple is situated in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. It is also the third of the Panch Kedar temples. Tungnath is at the top of the ridge dividing the waters of the Mandakini River (rising from Kedarnath) from those of the Alaknanda River (rising above Badrinath).

Tungnath Temple |

Somnath Temple

Som means Moon, the Lord of the Moon. The temple is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam), including the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati, with the Arabian Sea in Gujarat. The spiritual aura and architectural magnificence of Somnath are captivating, but the surrounding region offers a variety of attractions that are worth exploring. It is considered the first of 12 jyotirlingas.

Somnath Temple |

Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is widely known as the third Jyotirlinga. The temple’s presiding deity, Lord Mahakaleshwar, is believed to be self-manifested (Swayambhu), making it particularly sacred among followers of Hinduism.

Mahakaleshwar Temple |

Devotees from across the country visit the shrine throughout the year to seek blessings, especially during major festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is situated on the banks of the Kshipra River. The temple is situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.