What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Dies After Battle

Michael Patrick Dies |

Game of Thrones actor Miachel Patrick has died on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the age of 35. The Irish actor and writer, who is known for appearing in an episode of the popular web series Game of Thrones, died while in hospice care in Northern Ireland. Patrick had been battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative condition that causes nerves in the brain and spinal cord to waste away and leads to muscle weakness over a few months or years. Keep on reading to know more about the disease, a reason behind Miachel Patrick death.

What is Motor Neurone Disease?

Motor Neurone Disease is a neurodegenerative condition that causes motor neurones in the brain and spinal cord to waste away, destroying the connection to muscles, and it leads to weakness in muscles which can lead to paralysis and issues with breathing, swallowing, speaking, and much more. MND is a progressively degenerative condition that only gets worse over time. The disease often begins in one area and spreads to other parts of the body over time. As the condition progresses, muscles weaken further, which can even lead to life-threatening complications.

Motor Neurone Disease | Canva

Is MND curable?

Motor Neurone Disease is not currently curable or reversible. The exact cause of MND is not fully understood, though it is believed to involve a mix of genetic and environmental factors. There is currently no cure, but treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. The condition is progressive, meaning it worsens over time and can become life-threatening.

Miachal Patrick demise

Miachal Patrick, who was battling Motor Neurone Disease, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, leaving everything behind which he loved. His death not only shocked his family and close ones but also created a big impact on his fans and well-wishers. His wife, Naomi, shared the unfortunate news on Instagram and also shared their picture. The post captioned, "Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends."

Describing him as an inspiration, she wrote, "It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man."

Who was Michael Patrick?

Michael Patrick was an Irish television and film actor best known for his appearance in the popular series Game of Thrones. While not among the main cast, he contributed to the show’s expansive world through a supporting role, earning recognition among fans. Hailing from Belfast, Northern Ireland, he appeared in Game of Thrones, This Town, Blue Lights, and Krypton. He worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Abbey Theatre, and Lyric Theatre Belfast, winning a Judge's Award at The Stage Awards.

Beyond this, Michael Patrick worked in various screen and stage projects, building a steady career in acting. He was respected for his dedication to his craft and versatility as a performer.

Michael Patrick final Instagram post

His final social media post came on February 6, in which he said that a neurologist had told him that he had a year to live, though he wrote, "still lots to live for and lots planned.”