What Is Māori Pōwhiri? Traditional Welcome Ceremony Marks PM Modi’s Auckland Visit

What Is Māori Pōwhiri |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland, New Zealand, as he began the final leg of his three-nation tour. The ceremony featured a traditional Māori Pōwhiri, an indigenous welcome that highlights the country's customs. The Pōwhiri is a sacred Māori welcoming ceremony performed to greet important guests, visitors, or dignitaries and is considered one of New Zealand's most significant cultural traditions.

Meaning and traditions of pōwhiri

A Pōwhiri is a formal Māori ceremony that welcomes visitors onto a marae (traditional Māori meeting ground) or another significant venue. It symbolises the transition of visitors from being strangers to becoming welcomed guests. The ceremony reflects values of respect, unity, peace, and mutual understanding.

The ritual usually begins with a karanga. It is a ceremonial call delivered by Māori women, inviting guests to enter. This is followed by speeches from both the hosts and the visitors, often accompanied by traditional songs known as waiata. In many ceremonies, participants also observe a moment of reflection to honour ancestors and those who have passed away.

One of the most recognisable parts of the Pōwhiri is the hongi. It is a traditional greeting in which two people gently press their noses and foreheads together. The gesture represents the sharing of the "breath of life" and signifies friendship, trust, and the coming together of two groups.

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Significance during PM Modi's visit

The Pōwhiri held for Prime Minister Modi underscored New Zealand's respect for Māori traditions while honouring a visiting world leader. Such ceremonies are commonly organised for heads of state, diplomats, and distinguished guests, which reflects New Zealand's commitment to preserving and celebrating its indigenous heritage.

PM Modi shares glimpse of visit

Prime Minister shared glimpses of his New Zealand visit on X and said that he was honoured to receive a traditional Māori Pōwhiri welcome at the Government House. In a post on X, he wrote, "Honoured to receive a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland. The traditional Māori pōwhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand’s rich heritage and traditions."

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The ceremonial welcome was followed by delegation-level talks with New Zealand's PM, during which both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen the relationship between India and New Zealand.