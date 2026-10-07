What Is Mahalaya Amavasya? Know Its Significance And Rituals In Pitru Paksha

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Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarvapitru Amavasya or Mahalaya, is considered one of the most significant days during Pitru Paksha, the 16-day period dedicated to remembering and honouring ancestors. It falls on the Amavasya (new moon) that marks the end of Pitru Paksha and is observed by Hindus to pay homage to departed family members.

The day is believed to be especially important for performing rituals for ancestors whose death anniversary or tithi may not be known. Devotees offer prayers and perform traditional rites, seeking blessings for the well-being and peace of their ancestors.

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Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya

According to Hindu traditions, Pitru Paksha is a period when ancestors are remembered through rituals, offerings and prayers. Mahalaya Amavasya is regarded as an opportunity to honour all ancestors collectively.

It is believed that performing Shraddha and other rituals on this day helps express gratitude towards one's forefathers and seek their blessings. Many devotees also believe that these rituals help attain peace for departed souls and bring prosperity and harmony to the family.

The day also holds importance in several parts of India as it marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to the festive period associated with Navratri and Durga Puja.

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About Mahalaya Amavasya

Mahalaya Amavasya is an important Hindu day that signifies the conclusion of the Pitru Paksha phase, a two-week time devoted to remembering deceased ancestors. Referred to as Pitru Moksha Amavasya or Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it is an important period for conducting Shraddha ceremonies, providing food and water to the spirits of ancestors, and asking for their blessings for a successful life. This day marks the start of Devi Paksha, the festive season before Durga Puja, and is when the eyes of Goddess Durga are customarily painted.

Rituals performed on Mahalaya Amavasya

On this day, devotees should take a holy bath early in the morning and offer prayers. Families should perform Shraddha rituals, including offering food, water and other items to ancestors.

Tarpan, an offering of water, is another important ritual. In many traditions, devotees offer water mixed with black sesame seeds while remembering their ancestors. Pind Daan, involving offerings made in the form of rice or other prescribed ingredients, may also be performed according to family customs.

Charity and feeding the needy

Prepare food and offer it to Brahmins or those in need as part of the observance. Charity and feeding the needy are considered significant acts on this day. In 2026, Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on Saturday, October 10.