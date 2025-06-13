What Is Liver Cirrhosis? The Illness Sana Makbul Is Diagnosed With

Instagram

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Sana Makbul recently opened up about her ongoing health struggles. After a tough battle with autoimmune hepatitis, the actress revealed that she's now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

"Recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I’ve now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. I'm trying to stay strong and taking one day at a time," she stated to Hindustan Times.

But what exactly is liver cirrhosis? Let’s break it down simply.

What is Liver Cirrhosis?

According to WebMD, Liver cirrhosis is a serious medical condition that occurs when the healthy tissue of the liver gets replaced by scar tissue over time. This scarring happens as a result of long-term inflammation in the liver. As the scarring increases, the liver struggles to perform its primary functions, which are filtering toxins, aiding digestion, storing nutrients, and fighting infections.

When damage builds up too much, it can lead to chronic liver failure, which is life-threatening.

Causes of Liver Cirrhosis

While alcohol use is a well-known cause, many other conditions can lead to cirrhosis. Some of the major causes of Liver Cirrhosis as per the Cleveland Clinic report are:

Heavy alcohol consumption over time

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (linked to obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol)

Chronic hepatitis B or C infections

Autoimmune hepatitis, like in Sana’s case, where the immune system attacks liver cells

Genetic conditions such as Wilson disease or cystic fibrosis

Certain medications or toxins taken long-term

Heart conditions that affect blood flow to and from the liver

Early symptoms to watch out for

In the beginning, cirrhosis may go unnoticed. But some subtle signs, as per medical reports, include:

Loss of appetite

Constant fatigue

Nausea

Discomfort in the upper right abdomen

Red palms or spider-like blood vessels on the skin

Signs that Cirrhosis is advancing

As the disease progresses, symptoms become more obvious and dangerous:

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Itchy skin

Dark urine and pale stool

Confusion or memory issues (due to toxins building up in the brain)

Swelling in the abdomen or legs

Internal bleeding

Hormonal imbalances (like irregular periods or breast enlargement in men)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.