 What Is Leptospirosis? Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed With This Rare Disease; Learn Its Causes, Symptoms And More
Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which can affect humans and animals. Keep reading to learn Leptospirosis causes, symptoms, prevention, treatment and more.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection. He tested positive for this rare disease, commonly transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals. According to ANI, Dr RK Jaswal, Director and Head of the Department of Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Mann has improved significantly and has reacted well to the treatment. His condition has improved after getting treatment to manage elevated pulmonary artery pressure, and his vital signs are stable.

The doctor said that Mann's clinical and pathological tests have shown satisfactory development, and he has been started on medications to treat the leptospirosis.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which can affect humans and animals. It is a zoonotic disease, which means it is transmitted from animals to humans through direct contact with water, soil or food contaminated with an infected animal's urine. This rare condition is more prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, especially during rainy seasons or floods, where water contamination is common.

article-image

Causes of Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is caused by the bacteria Leptospira, which is spread through the urine of infected animals, such as rats, dogs, cattle or wild animals. Common places where this can happen include rivers, lakes, and areas affected by floods. People who swim in contaminated water, work in farming or live in a place with leptospirosis infection. The bacteria can enter the body through cuts or scrapes on the skin or the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Symptoms of Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis disease can cause a wide range of symptoms, from mild flu-like to severe health complications affecting the liver, kidneys and other organs. Leptospirosis symptoms include:

High Fever

Muscle Pain

Headache and Fatigue

Nausea and Vomitting

Red Eyes

Diarrhea

Jaundice (Pale skin and eyes)

Rashes

article-image

Severe symptoms of Leptospirosis includes:

Hemoptysis (coughing up blood)

Chest ache

Breathing problem

Extreme yellow eyes or skin

Tarry, black stool

Urine with blood in it (hematuria)

Flat, red spots on your skin that resemble rashes

Prevention and Treatment of Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is treated with antibiotics like doxycycline or penicillin, which work best when given early. Severe cases may need hospitalisation for supportive care, including fluids, oxygen, or dialysis if the kidneys are affected.

To prevent leptospirosis, avoid contact with contaminated water or soil, especially in areas with poor sanitation. Wearing protective clothing and shoes when working outdoors or in water can also reduce the risk of infection.

