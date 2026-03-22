What Is Lakshmi Panchami? Here's To Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

Lakshmi Panchami is an auspicious Hindu vrat that is linked with prayers for wealth and prosperity. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. It is observed on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, which usually falls during the Chaitra Navratri period. In some traditions, it is also known as Shri Panchami or Shri Vrata. Keep on reading to know more about the festival, muhurat, and celebration.

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About Lakshmi Panchami

Lakshmi Panchami holds great importance as it is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings financial stability, prosperity, and success. Devotees pray for the removal of obstacles related to wealth and seek blessings for growth in business and personal life. The day is also considered favourable for starting new ventures, investments, or financial planning.

In some traditions, Lakshmi Panchami is linked to the worship of Goddess Saraswati and is linked to the worship of Goddess Saraswati and is also associated with knowledge and learning, making it a spiritually enriching occasion.

Lakshmi Panchami: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 09:16 PM on Mar 22, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends - 06:38 PM on Mar 23, 2026

Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early, clean their homes, and decorate entrances with rangoli and flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Visit the Goddess Lakshmi temples and perform the puja at your home too. Idols of the goddess are placed on a clean altar and worshipped with flowers, incense, diyas, and sweets. Special offerings such as kheer, fruits, and traditional sweets are prepared. Chant Lakshmi mantras and recite prayers like Lakshmi Ashtakam. On this day, if possible, observe a fast (vrat) and donate food, clothes, or money to the needy.