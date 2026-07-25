What Is Khandapatua? The 800-Year-Old Folk Art That Adorns Lord Jagannatha

What Is Khandapatua? |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, mostly celebrated in Odisha. Each year, the sacred town of Puri in Odisha bursts with spirituality, devotion and festivity as it celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most ancient festivals. In this yearly procession, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, travels from the holy Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. But did you know what Mahaprabhu Jagannatha wears, what his angabastra (ritual attire) is? Keep reading to know more.

What is Khandapatua?

Khandapatua, or Khandua Pata, is one of Odisha's oldest and most cherished folk storytelling traditions. It blends music, narration and visual art to preserve the state's rich cultural and religious heritage. For centuries, Khandapatua artists have travelled from village to village, singing devotional songs and narrating stories from Hindu mythology, with a special focus on Lord Jagannatha, the presiding deity of Puri.

The word "Khandapatua" is believed to refer to traditional storytellers who use painted cloth or scrolls and expressive singing to depict mythological tales. During their performances, the artists unfold illustrated panels while singing and explaining the stories, creating an engaging experience for audiences. This unique combination of painting, music and oral storytelling has helped keep Odisha's folklore alive for generations. Khandapatua is woven only for Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra at the Jagannatha Temple, Puri. Unlike other textiles, it was never created for the market, and it began as an offering of devotion.

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Spiritual significance

Khandapatua shares a deep spiritual connection with Lord Jagannatha. Many performances revolve around episodes from the Jagannath tradition, including stories about the deity's divine appearance, Rath Yatra, Gundicha Yatra and the values of compassion, devotion and equality associated with Jagannatha. Through these performances, artists have played a vital role in spreading the teachings and traditions of Lord Jagannatha to people, especially in rural areas where access to written scriptures was once limited.

Preserving a timeless tradition

The tradition also reflects Odisha's vibrant artistic heritage, closely complementing other renowned art forms such as Pattachitra painting and Odissi dance. Despite facing challenges due to modern entertainment and changing lifestyles, Khandapatua continues to survive through cultural festivals, temple events and the efforts of folk artists dedicated to preserving this centuries-old practice.