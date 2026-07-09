What Is Karkidaka Vavu Bali? UK's Kent Ayyappa Temple To Hold Sacred Ancestor Ritual On August 12

What Is Karkidaka Vavu Bali |

The Kent Ayyappa Temple in the United Kingdom has announced that it will conduct Karkidaka Vavu Bali Tharpanam on Wednesday, August 12. It will offer devotees an opportunity to perform the sacred Hindu ritual dedicated to their departed ancestors. The ceremony is especially significant for members of the Malayali community living abroad, who observe this annual tradition with deep devotion. The temple is established in Kent county of the UK.

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UK's Ayyappa temple to organise Karkidaka Vavu Bali Tharpanam

Kent Ayyappa Temple in the United Kingdom is set to organise Karkidaka Vavu Bali Tharpanam on the banks of River Medway in Rochester on August 12, 2026. The temple committee has secured permissions from 13 various departments, including the Kent County Council, to perform the sacred rituals at this site. Alongside the primary Bali Tharpanam, the ceremony will include various Vedic rituals like Sukrutha Homam, Pitru Sayoojya Pooja, and Thila Havanam. Organisers anticipate attendees from throughout Kent and nearby regions.

What is Karkidaka Vavu Bali?

Karkidaka Vavu Bali, also known as Karkidaka Vavu Valliya Amavasya, is observed on the new moon (Amavasya) during the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. On this day, Hindus, particularly in Kerala, offer Bali (ritual offerings) and Tharpanam (oblations of water mixed with sesame seeds) to honour their ancestors. It is believed that performing these rites brings peace to the souls of the departed and invokes their blessings for the family's well-being and prosperity.

Ceremony at Kent Ayyappa Temple

According to the temple's announcement, the ritual will be held on August 12, allowing devotees in the UK to observe this important tradition without travelling to India. Priests will guide participants through the Vedic rituals, ensuring that the ceremonies are performed according to traditional customs. Devotees are advised to register with the temple in advance and follow the guidelines issued by the temple authorities regarding timings and required ritual materials. The temple had organised Vinayaka Chathurthi festival celebrations last year, and the rituals were performed by Suryakalady Suryan Jayasuryan Bhattathirippad from Kerala.

Spiritual importance

Ancestor worship holds a special place in Hindu tradition. Karkidaka Vavu Bali is considered one of the most auspicious occasions to express gratitude to one's forefathers and seek their blessings. While thousands gather at riverbanks and temples across Kerala to perform the rituals, Hindu temples around the world, including the Kent Ayyappa Temple, organise similar ceremonies to help the global Malayali community preserve this centuries-old spiritual practice.

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About Kent Ayyappa Temple

Kent Ayyappa Temple was established by Malayalis in Kent county of the United Kingdom. Managed by the Kent Ayyappa Temple Trust (formed in December 2018), its primary mission is to keep the traditional rituals and Sabarimala lineage alive for the diaspora in the UK.