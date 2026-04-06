Mumbai News: Kanchi Sankaracharya Performs Kumbhabhishekam At Sri Sankara Mattham In Matunga

Sacred rituals led by Kanchi Sankaracharya mark Kumbhabhishekam ceremony at Matunga’s Sri Sankara Mattham | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The Sankaracharya of Kanchi, Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, performed the Kumbhabhishekam at the Sri Sankara Mattham in Matunga on Monday morning. The ceremony marked a highlight of the Kanchi seer’s ten-day visit to Mumbai.

Ancient ritual and its significance

The ritual, also referred to as Samprokshanam, is an ancient Vedic tradition conducted every 12 years to consecrate a temple. It is rooted in the belief that such ceremonies renew and harmonise the spiritual energies of the resident deity and the temple’s physical structure. Monday’s proceedings commenced at 9:00 am, reaching a crescendo with the Maha Vimana Kumbhabhishekam, led personally by the Sankaracharya.

Preparatory rituals and ceremonies

The grand finale followed several days of intensive preparatory rituals that began on 2 April. These included the Ganapathy Homam, Navagraha Homams, and various Yagasala poojas, all designed to purify the environment and invoke divine blessings.

Fifth consecration since establishment

This event marked the fifth Ashtabandhana Jeernodhara Maha Kumbhabhishekam for the Sri Sankara Mattham since its establishment in 1939. The Mattham has long served as a focal point for spiritual learning and community service in the Matunga area.

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Upcoming religious engagements

The Kanchi Sankaracharya’s religious itinerary in Mumbai continues later this week. On 9 April, he is scheduled to preside over the Kumbhabhishekam at the historic Marubai Gavdevi Mandir, a landmark shrine in Matunga with a heritage spanning over 300 years. Residents and devotees are expected to gather in large numbers to witness the conclusion of these auspicious rites.

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