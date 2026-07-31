What Is Kanika Bhaat? The Jagannath Temple Delicacy Chef Vikas Khanna Served In New York During Rath Yatra

What Is Kanika Bhaat |

Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna introduced devotees in New York to Kanika Bhaat, a traditional sweet rice preparation closely associated with Odisha's revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, during Rath Yatra celebrations. The dish, which forms an important part of the temple's Mahaprasad, reflects Odisha's rich culinary and spiritual heritage. He distributed Kanika Bhaat at Bungalow, New York, in honour of Lord Jagannath. Kanika Bhaat is one of Lord Jagannath's most beloved foods and one of Odisha's most revered delicacies. But what is Kanika Bhaat?

Chef Vikas Khanna distributed Kanika Bhaat

Chef Vikas Khanna brought the taste of Odisha to New York on July 17. He distributed Kanika Bhaat at Bungalow to honour Lord Jagannath. It is a well-known restaurant co-created by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna and restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi of Bombay House Hospitality. The restaurant opened on March 23, 2024, in the East Village of New York City.

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What is Kanika Bhaat?

Kanika Bhaat is a fragrant sweet rice made using aromatic rice, ghee, jaggery or sugar, raisins, cashews, and mildly spiced with ingredients such as cardamom, cloves, and bay leaves. Unlike many rich desserts, the dish is known for its subtle sweetness and delicate aroma, making it a favourite offering during religious festivals and special occasions. Traditionally, it is known as Kanika Bhog.

Traditional ritual

At the Jagannath Temple, Kanika is one of the many dishes prepared in the temple's famous kitchen, considered one of the largest functioning temple kitchens in the world. Every day, hundreds of traditional recipes are cooked in earthen pots over wood-fired stoves and offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra before being distributed as Mahaprasad among devotees.

Significance

Kanika Bhaat holds deep religious significance as it symbolises devotion, prosperity, and gratitude. It is commonly prepared during festivals, temple rituals, and family celebrations across Odisha. During Rath Yatra, when millions of devotees gather to celebrate the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath, the dish becomes an integral part of festive offerings and community feasts.