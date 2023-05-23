What is Jamai Sasthi? A Bengali festival dedicated to son-in-laws

Jamai Sasthi, a predominantly Bengali festival, is dedicated to the bond son-in-laws share with their mother-in-laws. This year, Jamai Sasthi will be celebrated on May 25.

'Jamai' means son-in-law, while 'Sasthi' means sixth. Hence, Jamai Shasti is observed on the sixth day of the traditional Hindu calendar's Jyestha month.

As per a legendary Bengali saying, '12 Mashe 13 Parbon', which literally translates to 13 festivals in 12 months. Bengalis in West Bengal and across the globe engage in festivities over rituals and delicious platters of home-cooked Bengali dishes.

Jamai Sasthi is celebrated as a day of a family getting together and celebrating it over food and togetherness.

History

According to mythology, it is believed that there was a greedy woman, who ate everything she could find and blamed it on the cat. The cat complained about the same thing to Goddess Sasthi, and the woman was punished for her sins. Her children were taken away, and the depressed woman then asked for mercy from the goddess. She was asked to perform a few rituals on the sixth day of the bright phase of Jyestha to get her children back. Jamai Sasthi has been celebrated by Bengali women on the same day, since then.

Goddess Sasthi is worshiped by women for the well being and long life of their children.

Rituals

This is the day when the mother-in-law performs Sasthi puja to make Goddess Sasthi happy and seek her blessings for the good fortune and prosperity of her daughters and the son-in-laws. The rituals also include welcoming son-in-laws with a pooja and giving them presents.

Every year, Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary posts about his experience at Jamai Sasthi on his social media account.

Food

Bengalis and food go hand in hand. No bengali festival or celebration is complete without Bangali bhuribhoj (a grand feast). On the occasion of Jamai Sasthi, the mother-in-laws prepare a special feast for their son-in-laws. The meal consists of fish, prawn curry, mutton curry, rice, pooris, luchi, da, sweets, and other lip-smacking Bengali delicacies.

When the meal is presented, the Jamai has to try and finish it in order to please his mother-in-law. He's usually expected to eat until he can hardly breathe. The whole 'Man Vs Food'- like ritual is a treat to watch for the entire family.

Read Also Poila Boishakh 2023: 7 Restaurants in Mumbai that serve scrumptious Bengali food