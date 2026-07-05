What Is Jagannath's Neela Chakra? The Fascinating Story Behind Puri Temple's Sacred Emblem And Flag

Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered temples in India and is dedicated to Lord Jagannath. The temple is also famous for the Rath Yatra, the chariot festival, which is celebrated every year, with people from around the world visiting the temple. But do you know what the Neela Chakra, situated atop the temple, is?

The Neela Chakra is one of the most revered symbols of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Mounted atop the temple's towering shikhara (spire), the sacred wheel is visible from afar and is regarded as a powerful emblem of Lord Jagannath's divine presence. Along with the temple's fluttering flag, it holds immense religious and cultural significance for devotees.

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What is Neela Chakra in Jagannath?

The Neela Chakra, meaning "Blue Wheel," is made of ashta dhatu (an alloy of eight sacred metals). It measures around 11 feet 8 inches in diameter and features eight spokes, symbolising cosmic order, protection, and the eternal cycle of time. The chakra is believed to represent the Sudarshana Chakra, the divine discus of Lord Vishnu. Lord Jagannath is considered a form of Lord Vishnu.

About Patitapabana Bana

Attached to the Neela Chakra is the Patitapabana Bana, the sacred temple flag that is changed every day through a remarkable ritual. According to local belief, the flag always appears to flutter against the direction of the wind, which is one of the temple's mysteries. It is believed that seeing the Neela Chakra and the sacred flag from a distance is equivalent to receiving the blessings of Lord Jagannath, especially for those unable to enter the temple.

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Flag is changed daily

The flag is changed by specially trained temple servitors, known as Chunara Sevayats. They climb the temple's 214-foot-high structure without modern safety equipment to replace the flag. This centuries-old tradition is performed daily before sunset and is considered an act of great devotion.

About Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra is also known as Navadina Yatra, Gudicha Yatra, and Dasavatara Yatra. The festival is celebrated every year. The revered festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, who is a form of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha, as per the traditional Oriya calendar. This lively festival carries great importance in Hinduism. The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, hosts this magnificent event, drawing numerous devotees from distant places.