What Is Hantavirus? How Deadly Is It & Can It Be Transmitted From Human-To-Human?

Hantavirus | Image Credit: Canva

Hantavirus is a group of serious viruses which is carried by wild rodents (mice, rats) and transmitted to humans. It is a rare but serious viral infection caused by exposure to infected rodents, particularly their urine, droppings, or saliva. The disease is primarily found in parts of Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and can lead to severe respiratory illness or kidney-related complications depending on the strain.

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About Hantavirus

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), recently three people have died after a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. The virus is not typically spread from person to person, but humans can become infected when they inhale airborne particles contaminated by rodents or come into direct contact with them. Early symptoms often resemble flu, including fever, fatigue, and muscle pain, but the condition can rapidly progress into severe respiratory distress, making it potentially life-threatening if not treated promptly.

Hantavirus: The virus symptoms

Recent discussions around hantavirus have highlighted concerns about its potential risk in confined or high-traffic environments such as cruise ships. The virus can cause two severe illnesses. The first, Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), is followed by dizziness, headaches, chills, and abdominal issues. Haemorrhagic Fever is the second illness and primarily affects the kidneys. The symptoms can include low blood pressure, internal bleeding, and acute kidney failure.

Hantavirus outbreak

The WHO has said that three people have died and one case of hantavirus has been confirmed among passengers on a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. Six individuals were affected in the incident, of whom three have died. Meanwhile, a Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that two Dutch passengers had died.

WHO is already coordinating member states and the ship's operators for medical evacuation. According to WHO, a male passenger of Dutch nationality developed symptoms of fever, headache, and mild diarrhoea while onboard the cruise. He later developed respiratory distress and died on April 11.