What Is Dhuno Porano? Exploring The Age-Old Ritual And Its Significance During Durga Puja |

Durga Puja celebrations have started in India, with the first day marked with regional fervour on Friday, October 16, 2026. Dhuno Porano is an age-old Bengali Hindu ritual associated with Durga Puja, in which devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga while holding burning incense and aromatic substances. The traditional practice holds religious and cultural significance, particularly among Bengali women, who perform the ritual as an expression of devotion, faith and gratitude towards the goddess.

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What is Dhuno Porano?

The term 'Dhuno Porano', also called Dhuno Pora, comes from the Bengali words dhuno, which refers to aromatic incense or resin burned during religious ceremonies, and porano, meaning to burn. The ritual involves placing dhuno, often burned with coconut husk or charcoal, in an earthen pot or a similar vessel to release fragrant smoke.

On the eve of Durga Ashtami, Kolkata’s bonedi bari Pujas will witness a lesser-known dhuno ritual rooted in the idea of embracing shakti (power) through fire. And the women of the house will lead from the front.

How the ritual is performed?

During the ritual, devotees may hold these vessels in their hands or place them on their palms or heads while offering prayers. The practice requires care, as the vessels can become extremely hot.

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Significance of Dhuno Porano during Durga Puja

Dhuno Porano is traditionally associated with devotion, purification and the creation of a sacred atmosphere. The fragrant smoke is believed in Hindu religious traditions to purify the surroundings and help devotees focus their minds during worship. It is believed that the one performing the ritual has to fast until it is completed.

The ritual is often performed during the festive period as part of household or community worship, which reflects the close connection between religious traditions and Bengali cultural identity.

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A tradition passed down through generations

Beyond its religious significance, Dhuno Porano represents the preservation of traditional customs passed down through generations. It reflects the deep emotional and spiritual connection devotees share with Goddess Durga during the annual festival.