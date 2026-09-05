What Is Cloud Seeding? Karnataka’s Man-Made Precipitation Operation Takes Off From HAL Airport

What Is Cloud Seeding? |

Karnataka has launched a cloud-seeding mission aimed at increasing rainfall by encouraging moisture-laden clouds to release precipitation. To effectively tackle the prevailing rain deficit and looming drought situation in the state, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Friday flagged off the government’s ambitious cloud seeding project at the HAL Airport. The operation, which took off from Bengaluru’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, uses specialised aircraft to target suitable clouds and induce rainfall.

Karnataka flags off cloud seeding operation

On Friday, Karnataka Water Resources Minister flagged off cloud seeding operation at HAL Airport amid drought situation. The state minister flagged off the special light aircraft prepared for cloud seeding by waving the national flag and the state flag, expressing hope that the project would be successful and it will ease the water crisis.

The minister said, "Cloud seeding started today (September 4). This was tried in 2003 as well... At that time, it achieved a success rate of 27%. This time, it is not about success or failure. This is for the benefit of the farmers... The current situation is really bad for drinking water, farmers, agriculture... So we are expecting a success rate of minimum 20-25%. Rest is up to God's grace."

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What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique in which certain substances, known as cloud-seeding agents, are introduced into clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water droplets or ice crystals can form and grow. When the droplets become sufficiently heavy, they fall as rain or other forms of precipitation.

Depending on the cloud type and weather conditions, materials such as silver iodide, potassium iodide or salts may be used. Aircraft are generally equipped to release these substances into selected clouds. However, cloud seeding cannot create rain from a clear sky. It requires clouds containing adequate moisture and suitable atmospheric conditions.

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Success rate may vary

The effectiveness of cloud seeding can vary considerably. Scientists point out that its success depends on factors including cloud structure, humidity, temperature, wind and the availability of sufficient moisture. Rainfall generated through such operations can therefore not be guaranteed.

Cloud seeding has been attempted in several parts of India and across the world, particularly during drought-like conditions or to improve precipitation over specific regions. While the technology has attracted interest as a tool to supplement natural rainfall, it is not considered a substitute for long-term water management.