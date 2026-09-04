From Expired Food To Bed Bug Powder: Karnataka Flags Major Lapses At Bengaluru PGs | X @path2shah

Amid intensified enforcement measures, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration carried out a targeted inspection of 64 paying guest (PG) accommodations in and around Bengaluru. Notices were subsequently issued to 23 facilities for various violations.

Expired Food, Mislabelled Products Found During Inspections

During the inspections, officials recovered several items that were either expired, improperly labelled or not permitted, including curd, rice flour, bisibele bath powder, synthetic food colours, black pepper and other misbranded food products.

At Nandana Elite PG in Bommasandra, inspectors found bed bug powder placed on a dining table alongside food. Taking note of the serious hygiene lapse, officials sealed the dining area.

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12 Food Samples Sent For Laboratory Testing

The inspection campaign was launched after authorities received complaints concerning the quality of food and hygiene standards being maintained at PG accommodations.

As part of the exercise, the food safety department collected 12 food samples from different PGs and sent them for laboratory analysis.

Karnataka Widens Food Safety Crackdown

The latest action comes amid a wider inspection campaign by food safety officials across Karnataka over the past two months. Raids have been conducted at hotels, restaurants, quick-commerce dark stores, manufacturing facilities and other establishments, uncovering multiple food safety violations and shortcomings.

In a separate development last week, the Karnataka health department ordered the suspension of food licences issued to e-commerce platforms Amazon, Instamart and BigBasket after poisonous datura fruits and seeds were found being offered online for human consumption.

The department said the toxic fruits and seeds had been listed for sale on multiple e-commerce platforms, with some listings carrying FSSAI licence or registration numbers. Authorities stressed that consumption of datura can pose a serious threat to human health.

The Karnataka government also convened a high-level meeting last week with senior representatives of the Karnataka State Hotels Association and prominent hotel operators. During the meeting, state Health Minister UT Khader underlined the need for establishments to maintain proper food hygiene and ensure quality standards.