PM Modi Could Be Top Of Trump's G20 Meeting List, US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be the top priority on US President Donald Trump's list of leaders to meet during the G20 Summit in Florida in December, citing the close relationship between the two leaders.

Modi visit could extend beyond summit

In an interview with India Today TV, Gor said he expected Modi's visit to involve more than the multilateral summit, although no separate meeting between the two leaders has been officially announced yet.

Gor said Trump continues to remember his 2020 India visit warmly and suggested that the US President could return to India next year.

India-US trade deal ‘very close’

On the proposed India-US trade agreement, the ambassador said negotiations were being reworked following a US Supreme Court ruling but maintained that the two sides were "very close" to an agreement. He expressed hope that the deal could be concluded within the next few months.

Gor also described India as a stable and trusted US partner, particularly in defence, and highlighted expanding cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, data centres and pharmaceuticals.

More high-level engagement planned

He said Washington was also seeking more high-level engagement, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio expected to visit India again in October.

The ambassador further said the US was keen on holding a Quad leaders' summit involving India, the US, Japan and Australia, potentially later this year.