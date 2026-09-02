US, India Working Towards Fair Trade Deal, Says Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday said India and the United States are working together to strengthen their trade ties and build a partnership based on fairness, reciprocity and mutual benefits.

Speaking at the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Gor said both governments were engaged in discussions to expand economic cooperation.

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Gor said the two countries had made progress on trade-related issues and indicated that further discussions would continue. He also said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the US later this month as part of ongoing engagements.

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According to Gor, cooperation between the two nations extends beyond merchandise trade and covers several areas of strategic importance

Focus on innovation and cross-border investment

The US envoy highlighted growing collaboration between India and the US in technology and innovation. He referred to the Pact Silica declaration signed earlier this year, describing it as a step towards creating a more innovation-friendly regulatory environment.

Gor said the initiative would help American and Indian companies invest more easily across borders while supporting entrepreneurs and businesses in both countries.

He added that the partnership between India and the US continues to expand across multiple sectors, with both nations working towards deeper economic and strategic cooperation.

The remarks come amid efforts by both countries to strengthen trade relations and address areas of mutual interest, including market access, investment and technology cooperation.