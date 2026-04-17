What Is Chhena Poda? Odisha’s Traditional Dessert Set To Receive GI Tag

Chhena Poda |

Chenna Poda is one of the most famous and delicious traditional desserts from Odisha. Chhenapoda is a beloved traditional dessert from the eastern Indian state of Odisha, known for its unique caramelised flavour and rustic preparation. The name “Chhenapoda” literally translates to “burnt cheese” in Odia, referring to its key ingredient, fresh chhena (cottage cheese), and the slow baking process that gives it a distinctive smoky taste and dark crust. Now, the local traditional dish is likely to receive the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag soon. Keep on reading to know more about the sweet dish.

Chhena Poda to receive GI tag

Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed Puri MP Sambit Patra that the GI application for Chhena Poda has been registered and a Consultative Group meeting is scheduled for May 28-29 with the aim of further processing the application. The process of granting the GI tag will be expedited as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The GI tag would officially link the sweet to its place of origin in Nayagarh district, protecting its authenticity and aiming to boost not just its goodwill but also promote its cultural and traditional significance, similar to other products like Odisha's Rasagola.

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Chhena Poda originated in Nayagarh

The sweet dish traces back to around 1945 in Daspalla, a town in Nayagarh district. The dessert is believed to have originated in the town of Nayagarh, where it was accidentally created by a sweet maker named Sudarshan Sahoo, who left a mixture of chhena, sugar, and semolina in a warm oven overnight. The result was a rich, aromatic sweet with a soft, moist interior and a caramelised outer layer, which soon became a regional favourite.

Significance

Chhena Poda has a deep connection with Odisha's cultural heritage, particularly with Nayagarh. The recognition of the GI tag will boost its popularity on a wider scale. The state has already secured GI tags for several products, including Rasgola, Kandhamal Haladi, Sambalpuri Bandh Saree, and Gajapati’s Kai Chutney, among others.