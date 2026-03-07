Cooking Up A Storm With Divya Dutta: 'I Like Lots Of Colours In My Food' | Instagram_@divyadutta25

Divya Dutta is always hungry! For good work, as is evidenced in her latest performance in the Telugu web series Mayasabha. But what does she eat when she is hungry for food? Let’s find out.

My dietary preference: First thing I have when I wake up is hot water with saunf, zeera and ajwain.

My breakfast: I come from the school of thought that you must have a sumptuous breakfast, a good lunch and a light dinner. So it is either poha or oats or eggs.

For lunch: I don’t have much wheat, so I have chawal ki roti with some sabzi and dal. I don’t have curds as I’m lactose intolerant. I have more of the sabzi and less of the carbs.

My evening snack is: Around 4 pm, I have black coffee and a fruit because I don’t think you should eat fruits after 6 pm.

My dinner: I like lots of colours in my food. I have read that your diet is healthy if you have lots of colour, so if I’m having a soup, I have some boiled veggies along with it. If I’m very hungry, then I’ll probably have millet rice or beetroot and greens with dal and soup, so the platter looks very colourful.

My favourite desserts are: Mostly Bengali. I like mishti doi, kheer kadam and gur ka rasgullas very much.

My favourite restaurants: Are many. I love Pan Asian food very much and I think I like food very much. I like seafood. The food at Chin Chin Choo, Fable, Conservatory and Mainland China is delicious.

I can cook: Lots of things very well. I make chana, Punjabi kadi, little snackies and parathas very well.

My favourite cooks in my family: My nani made the most divine gobi parathas. My mom started cooking very late, but she had jaadu in her hands. I have had a house help for many years now and she has learned all mama’s recipes and she makes them very well. We call her Kapuu.

My idea of a romantic meal: A candlelight dinner, holding hands and sipping wine and probably eating cheese, grapes and light munchies.

The weirdest food I have had: I wouldn’t remember the weirdest food I’ve had, but I’ve been quite experimental.

My favourite beverage: My ghar ka nimbu paani. It is very popular in the industry as well. I add some special masala.

I feel guilty after having: A midnight snack. I have dinner by seven, so there is an urge to eat as I stay up late. So I eat and guilt follows.

My favourite food: I love Hyderabadi khaana because of the spices. I was shooting for a film with Anil Kapoor and our DOP was from Hyderabad. He would get two dabbas of his Amma’s food; one had rasam and sambhar and one had like five different kinds of veggies. That was the spiciest food I’ve ever had, but it was divine. My director and I made a beeline to his van to have that lunch. It was divine. My mouth is still watering thinking of that food.

Recipe of Wooden Log | Representative image

Recipe of Wooden Log

Ingredients:

1 packet of Marie biscuits

3 teaspoons cocoa powder

5 teaspoons chocolate powder

6 teaspoons powdered sugar (or as required)

2 teaspoons corn flour

4 teaspoons Nutella

1/4 cup milk / fresh cream

½ cup chopped assorted nuts (almonds, cashewnuts and walnuts)

Method:

In a bowl add cocoa powder, chocolate powder, sugar and cornflour together. Add Nutella, milk or fresh cream and give it a nice mix. Put about 2 teaspoons of the chocolate Nutella mixture between two Marie biscuits and sandwich them. Place it horizontally, like a log, in a dish. Pour the leftover chocolate–Nutella mixture on top of the Marie biscuits. Garnish with chopped nuts and refrigerate for a couple of hours. Cut it slanting so that it looks like a log and therefore it's called a wooden log.