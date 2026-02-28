Cooking Up A Storm With Gautami Kapoor: 'Healthy Eating Is An Investment'

Gautami Kapoor | Instagram_@gautamikapoor

Both Gautami Kapoor and her husband, Ram Kapoor, are actors par excellence. Gautami is choosy about her work, as was evidenced by her role of a ‘modern’ mother grappling with the idea of her daughter, Rakul Preet, marrying a much older man, Ajay Devgan, in De De Pyar De 2. Her flair for both comedy and drama was on full display in the film. Gautami, who has recently made breakfast plus lunch into brunch, shares the diet she follows to have that glow on her face.

My dietary preference: I’m predominantly a vegetarian. But I do eat eggs and sometimes fish.

The first thing I have when I wake up in the morning: One litre of warm water. I’ve been doing this for many years, and it’s really helped me because it cleanses my system thoroughly. It’s also hydrating for the skin. Later, I have a cup of black coffee, followed by six almonds and four black prunes, which have been soaked overnight in water. Once I’m back from the gym, I have four walnuts and one fruit — either a pear or a peach.

My breakfast and lunch: Of late, I have combined them together, and I have brunch at 11:30 in the morning. It comprises a small bowl of millet rice, a bowl of subzi, a bowl of dal, and some protein, which is either one or two boiled eggs or a half-fried egg.

My evening snack: I don’t snack, so around 3:15 pm, I have one small cup of black coffee along with a single date.

My dinner: I eat a simple dinner around 6 pm. I have one jowar bhakri or millet rice, accompanied by small bowls of vegetables and dal.

My favourite desserts: Fortunately, I don’t have a sweet tooth, so I don’t indulge in desserts at all.

My fitness regimen: I’ve been really active for the last 20-25 years now and have tried many new styles, such as CrossFit, aerobics, strength training, Pilates, the barre workout, and aerial yoga. But what I have stuck to in the last 7-8 years is strength training and Pilates six times a week. And once a week, I do Zumba.

My favourite restaurants: It would be unfair for me to name just one or two because I love visiting new places. But Royal China has been one of my favourite restaurants — their quality has been consistent over the years. I love Japanese food like sushi, Chinese, and continental dishes.

The dish that I cook really well: Paneer makhani. I also make very good dosas.

The dish I like cooking for Ram: I make very good paneer makhani — Ram loves it. He also loves the mattar paneer I cook.

My favourite cooks in the family: My mother makes the yummiest South Indian food. It used to be my grandmom who would cook simple but really yummy dishes. She used to make the best coconut barfi.

My favourite food as a child: I am blessed that I’ve got to eat phenomenal food while growing up, but I didn’t have a favourite dish because we were taught to eat whatever was cooked at home. Hence, I’m not fussy, and I actually enjoy all kinds of vegetables. I love all food.

The foods that I consciously avoid: I’ve always believed that one should eat everything but not go on a wild binge. I do eat fried food sometimes or a slice of pizza or maybe a burger. In my day-to-day life, I’m a very disciplined eater, and hence I have earned the right to indulge my cravings sometimes.

My idea of a romantic meal is: Definitely going to a really nice restaurant which is less crowded, with music playing at a soft volume, and which serves our favourite cuisine — both Ram and I love Southeast Asian food. Or it also could be at home — just eating off a tray with simple home-cooked food in bed while watching our favourite TV show is also very romantic.

The most exotic dish I have ever eaten: I’ve had oysters at a wedding. I didn’t really enjoy eating them, but I know that a lot of people absolutely love them.

I feel guilty after having: Maybe an ice cream… but it’s not like I have it every day, so I don’t really feel guilty about eating anything. I’m happy that I’ve achieved the fitness that I have at 50-plus.

My tip on food: One should really invest time in eating healthy and staying fit right from a young age. I know today’s times are challenging for children, but a regular eating and fitness routine can really help you go a long way.

Recipe of Paneer Makhani

Ingredients:

500 gms fresh malai paneer (cubed)

2 tablespoons butter

2 bay leaves

5 green cardamoms

4 cloves

1 medium cinnamon stick

5 whole dry Kashmiri chillies (or as required)

3 medium-sized onions (sliced)

6 medium-sized tomatoes (cubed)

1 inch piece of ginger (sliced)

8 cloves garlic

12-14 cashew nuts

Salt to taste

2 teaspoons sugar

2 cups water

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon kasuri methi (crushed)

2 tablespoons fresh cream

Method:

In a pan, lightly heat one tablespoon butter. Add bay leaves, cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon, and dry Kashmiri chillies. Sauté for a few seconds. Add onions and sauté for a couple of minutes till translucent. Add tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cashew nuts, salt, and sugar. Add two cups of water and boil on a low flame till the tomatoes are nice and soft. Cool the mixture completely. Remove the whole spices (cardamoms, cloves, bay leaves, and cinnamon). Grind the onion-tomato mixture to a fine paste. In a pan, lightly heat one tablespoon butter and add the ground onion-tomato mixture. Cook on a low flame, stirring continuously, for a few minutes. Add paneer cubes, half a cup of milk, crushed kasuri methi, and stir gently. Cook on a low flame for 2 to 3 minutes more. Top it with some fresh cream and serve hot with roti or parathas.