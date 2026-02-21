Cooking Up A Storm With Kalpana Iyer: Sambar Ho Ho Ho, Simple Meals & A Show-Stopping Comeback

Kalpana Iyer |

The popular ’80s and ’90s dancer-actress of the Hindi film industry, Kalpana Iyer, cooks up a storm each time she enters the kitchen. More recently, the Dubai-based Kalpana has whipped up a storm on her professional front too. This year, Kalpana’s snazzy song from Armaan (1981), Rambha Ho Sambha Ho, was successfully reprised in the music score of the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Kalpana danced to the song once again after 45 years at a family friend’s son’s wedding in Siliguri, India. When she posted a reel of her dance on Facebook, little did she realise that she and her family would soon be reeling under the impact her viral video left on social media. An interview with the flavour of the year, Kalpana Iyer.

My dietary preference: I am a strict vegetarian.

The first thing I have when I wake up in the morning is: A small glass of warm water, followed by a cup of strong South Indian filter coffee.

My breakfast is normally: Very light; two idlis/rava upma/sabudana khichdi/poha.

For lunch, I usually have: A cup of boiled rice, dal or sambar, one vegetarian dish, and a cup of yogurt or a glass of chhaas.

My evening snack is: Normally light because I have an early dinner. It can be a sandwich, bhel, or toast.

For dinner: I usually have roti and sabzi, vegetable soup, or a light pasta salad.

My favourite dessert is: Difficult to pick because I don’t have a sweet tooth. But I make an exception for semiya payasam.

My fitness regime is: I go for a walk early morning as well as late evening.

My favourite restaurants in Dubai are: Tresind Studio, Jamavar, Pin Code, Atrangi, Bombay Borough.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai: The Table in Colaba, Bombay Canteen in Lower Parel, Madras Cafe in Matunga, Elco in Bandra, Prakash in Dadar.

My favourite cuisine is: Tam-Brahm vegetarian food.

My favourite dishes which I cook very well are: Sambar, avial, vangi bhath, mor kuzhamba (kadhi), curries, and vegetables in Tam-Brahm style.

My favourite cook in my family: Is, was, and will always be my Amma. She used to cook everything spot on.

My childhood memories of food are: Of my dadi and her typical Palakkad Iyer-style cooking.

Food I consciously have: All watery vegetables and dahi.

I avoid: Fried foods and cold foods for health reasons.

My idea of a happy dinner with my family is: Any place that serves simple, light meals in a quiet setting.

The weirdest food that I have had: I do not indulge in experimenting with food.

My favourite beverage is: Coffee.

I feel guilty after: Having a sweet dish.

A food-related memory during the making of a film: During the making of Rajshri Productions’ Hum Saath Saath Hain, epic vegetarian tiffins were served, which in my memory are unmatched and drool-worthy.

In Dubai, if I were to take somebody food shopping: I would take him/her to: LULU.

Tip on food: Eat small portions and simple meals, don’t skip meals, and drink lots of water.

Representative image |

Recipe of Rava Dosa

Ingredients: (Serves 3–4)

1 cup rava (sooji/semolina)

½ cup rice flour

¼ cup maida

3 to 4 cups water (basically very thin batter)

1 teaspoon jeera (cumin seeds)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 finely chopped green chillies (or as per taste)

1 teaspoon finely grated ginger

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Few curry leaves (chopped)

Salt to taste

Sufficient oil or ghee for cooking the dosas

Method:

In a bowl, mix rava, rice flour, maida, salt, and jeera. Gradually add water and mix well. The batter should be very thin and watery. Add green chillies, ginger, finely chopped onions, coriander, and curry leaves. Let the batter rest for 20 minutes. Heat a non-stick or iron tawa well. Lightly grease the tawa with some oil. Pour a ladleful of the rava batter from a little height in a circular motion. Do not spread the batter like a normal dosa. Lower the flame. Drizzle oil or ghee around the edges. Cook on a medium flame till golden and crispy. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar.