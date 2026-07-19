What Is Cábalas? The Argentine Superstition Behind President Javier Milei Skipping The FIFA 2026 World Cup Final?

The Argentine Superstition Behind President Javier Milei Skipping The FIFA |

Argentine President Javier Milei has revealed that he will not travel to the United States of America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, even if Argentina qualifies, citing a long-standing football superstition known as cábalas. According to the President, he plans to watch Argentina's showdown against Spain from home while maintaining the rituals he believes have brought the team luck throughout the tournament. His statement has sparked curiosity worldwide, with many wondering what the tradition means and why it continues to influence football fans in Argentina. Keep reading to know more.

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Argentina's President Milei skips World Cup Final

Argentina President Javier Milei will skip the FIFA World Cup Final 2026. He said on Thursday that he would not attend the World Cup final due to superstition, instead opting to watch Sunday's game between Argentina and Spain from home, where he has watched the defending champions' last seven matches, all of them victories, during the competition. To support his country's cherished football team in achieving its second straight title, Milei also said that he would wear the same heavy jacket.

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What is Cábala?

The word cábala refers to a personal ritual or superstition that people believe brings good luck. In Argentina, the practice is deeply rooted in football culture. Fans often repeat the same actions during a tournament, believing that changing a successful routine could bring bad luck to their team.

The tradition traces back decades, most famously to legendary coach Carlos Bilardo during the 1986 FIFA World Cup, who dictated strict pre-match routines and pitch-entry orders. Modern figures, including head coach Lionel Scaloni, and President Javier Milei, also openly practise and rely on their own cábalas.

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These rituals vary from person to person. Some supporters wear the same jersey for every match, sit in the same seat, eat the same meal, or watch games with the same group of friends. While there is no scientific basis for these beliefs, many football enthusiasts continue the tradition because they associate it with their team's success. These rituals are believed by followers to influence the outcome of the game.

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Why is Javier Milei skipping the Final?

President Javier Milei said he would continue following his own cábala by watching the World Cup final from the same place where he has been watching Argentina's previous matches instead of attending the stadium in person. The President has historically avoided attending national matches in person after former President Carlos Menem was blamed for a curse during the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Milei also believes that changing his routine at such an important stage could break the streak of good fortune that he believes has accompanied Argentina throughout the tournament.

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A deeply embedded football tradition

Cábalas have long been associated with Argentine football, with fans and even some players admitting to following lucky rituals during major tournaments. Whether it is wearing a favourite shirt, avoiding certain actions, or sticking to a familiar match-day routine, these customs remain an important part of the country's football culture.