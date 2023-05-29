What is 'Bare Minimum Mondays'? A new trend set by an Australian boss

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on how people work. The conventional idea that employees must be in the office from nine to five every day has changed, and there has been a rise in workplace trends, including the implementation of a 4-day workweek, flexible work hours and a phenomenon known as 'quiet quitting.'

Numerous companies worldwide have embraced and implemented these changes, which have been lauded by employees, as they contribute to increased productivity and improved mental well-being by enabling a better work-life balance.

The latest trend to take the internet by storm is the concept of 'Bare Minimum Mondays.'

What is 'Bare Minimum Mondays'?

‘Bare Minimum Mondays’ is a movement that promotes a 'gentle start' to the working week by easing the usual pressures and expectations that arise after the weekend. While it can look different for each team, it usually entails staff working from home on Mondays while doing the least amount of work required for their role.

It is important to recognise that the evolving nature of work necessitates a reevaluation of traditional paradigms. As the workforce continues to adapt to changing circumstances, finding a balance between flexibility and productivity becomes crucial. Ultimately, embracing innovative approaches to work can lead to a more engaged and fulfilled workforce, benefiting both employees and employers.

Who started the trend?

This new work trend was started by Caitlin Winter, a 31-year-old marketing manager from Adelaide, Australia. For her, it was a way for staff to take their day at their own pace and to treat themselves with “space and kindness” to set up for a productive week.

“A lot of people think it means I sit in my PJs all day in front of the TV and do no work. But in reality, it is simply a day where we work from home, don’t schedule in any meetings, and generally just treat ourselves with a little more space and kindness to set up for a productive week ahead," she informed news.com.au.

Caitlin said she first came across the idea after reading an inspiring article on the topic by Marisa Jo, the creator of the concept. For most of her life, she says she has experienced anxiety on Sunday evenings in anticipation of the big week ahead and the expectations that are placed on her for Monday morning.

Benefits of a quiet start

So far, Caitlin has noticed that her small team has been impressive, with overall happiness and productivity improving.

“Giving ourselves a quieter start to the week means that the days when we’re in the office together feel more energetic and productive. Other things that we might get to do on these days are loads of washing we didn’t get to on the weekend, grocery shopping, planning dinners for the week, or walking your dog, " she added.

The reactions to this practice have been mixed, with the staff lauding it as a means of setting boundaries and preventing burnout. While critics have labelled it as lazy, asserting that it undermines productivity and professionalism.

Read Also 6 signs that you have burned out in your relationship