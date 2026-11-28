What Is Bandra Station Mahotsav? Know Why Mumbai's Historic Railway Station Is Celebrating 162 Years | X/ @ShelarAshish

Mumbai’s historic Bandra railway station is celebrating a significant milestone as it completes 162 years in 2026. To mark the occasion, Western Railway Mumbai Division is organising a three-day heritage and cultural festival titled Bandra Station Mahotsav 2026, from November 27 to 29.

The three-day festival brings together history, art, music and public participation at one of the city’s most significant railway landmarks.

The festival aims to celebrate the station’s rich history, architectural heritage and cultural significance while offering visitors an opportunity to connect with Mumbai’s railway legacy. The celebrations coincide with the station’s anniversary on November 28, marking 162 years since it first opened in 1864.

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What Is Bandra Station Mahotsav 2026?

Bandra Station Mahotsav is a three-day heritage and cultural festival organised by Western Railway to commemorate the historic railway station’s 162nd anniversary.

Being held from November 27 to 29, the festival celebrates the station’s contribution to Mumbai’s transport history and its place in the city’s cultural landscape. It also aims to highlight the importance of preserving railway heritage and raising awareness about historic railway infrastructure.

The celebrations began on Friday with a flag march by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), followed by the inauguration of a special heritage photo exhibition featuring rare archival photographs that trace the station’s evolution over the decades.

A coffee table book titled The Station That Made History, dedicated to the station’s heritage, was also released. The inauguration was attended by Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, MLA Varun Sardesai and DRM Pankaj Singh.

The festival also features street plays (Nukkad Natak), musical performances by Western Railway’s cultural team and an African art of drumming performance, scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 5 PM.

Why Is Bandra Railway Station Celebrating 162 Years?

Bandra railway station first opened on November 28, 1864, making it one of Mumbai’s historic railway landmarks. Over the decades, it has witnessed the city’s transformation from a collection of developing neighbourhoods into one of India’s busiest metropolitan centres.

Located in one of Mumbai’s prominent western suburbs, the station has played an important role in connecting residents, commuters and visitors to different parts of the city.

Beyond its everyday function as a transportation hub, Bandra railway station is also closely associated with the suburb’s heritage, architecture and evolving urban identity.

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