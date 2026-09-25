What Is Anant Chaturdashi? Know Why 14 Knots Are Tied In The Anant Sutra

What Is Anant Chaturdashi? | File

Anant Chaturdashi is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees worship the deity in his Ananta form, symbolising the eternal and infinite nature of the deity. It is observed on the 14th day (Chaturdashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is also associated with the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in several parts of India.

One of the key rituals of Anant Chaturdashi is the tying of the Anant Sutra, a sacred thread traditionally worn on the arm. The thread is generally prepared with 14 knots, which hold religious significance. Let's take a look at its significance, rituals, and how the day is associated with Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anant Chaturdashi 2026

Anant Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fourteenth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada (August–September), dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu in his infinite form. It also marks the conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh festival. Anant Chaturdashi is also called Anant Chaudas or Ganesh Chaudas. Ganesh Visarjan, referred to as Anant Chaturdashi, signifies the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It is the day when devotees say goodbye to Lord Ganesha by submerging his statue in water, believing that he returns to Mount Kailash, carrying away sadness and bestowing prosperity and wisdom upon devotees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is The Ritual Of Tying 14 Knots?

The number 14 is associated with the 14 worlds (lokas) mentioned in Hindu cosmology. It also symbolises the 14 divine forms of Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that tying the Anant Sutra while praying to Lord Vishnu represents a commitment to faith, devotion, and protection. The knots are also traditionally connected with the 14-day period of the Anant Vrat, which devotees may observe as part of the festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is The Anant Vrat?

The Anant Vrat is a religious observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees perform prayers and rituals and tie the Anant Sutra as a symbol of their devotion. Traditionally, some devotees observe the vow for 14 consecutive years, although practices can vary among families and communities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Hindu tradition, the story associated with Anant Vrat features King Harishchandra and his wife Sushila in some regional retellings, while other versions narrate the story of Kaundinya and Sushila. In these stories, devotion to Ananta is associated with the restoration of prosperity and stability.