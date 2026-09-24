'Coolest Ganesh Ji': Indian Scientists Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Snow-Made Bappa In Antarctica; Post Visarjan Video - WATCH |

Celebrating festivals thousands of kilometres away from home can be challenging, but a group of Indian scientists stationed in Antarctica found a unique way to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. At Maitri Station, the team created their own Lord Ganesha idol using snow and celebrated the festival amid the icy landscape.

An Instagram video shared by Anirudh Dhar, who works with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), captured the special celebration at the Indian research station.

Snow Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Maitri Station

The video began with glimpses of Maitri Station before showing the scientists using the snow surrounding them to create a handmade idol of Lord Ganesha.

The snow sculpture was carefully shaped and decorated with a garland and small flowers, giving it a traditional festive appearance despite the unusual setting. The group then gathered to perform the Ganesh Chaturthi rituals inside the station.

The scientists were seen participating in the pooja together, bringing the familiar sounds and traditions of the festival to India's research outpost in Antarctica.

Ganpati Bappa Morya Chants Echo In Antarctica

As part of the celebrations, the team also carried out the visarjan ritual. The scientists could be heard enthusiastically chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they prayed, clapped and celebrated together.

The festive gathering offered the researchers a brief connection to traditions back home while they continued their work in one of the world's most remote environments.

The celebrations did not end with the rituals. The scientists later sat together and enjoyed handmade modaks, adding another quintessential element of Ganesh Chaturthi to their Antarctic festivities.

'Eco-Friendly Immersion' 15,000 Km From Home

Sharing the video, Anirudh described the celebration as taking “eco-friendly immersion” to a whole new extreme, 15,000 km away from home.

He referred to their snow-made Bappa as “about as sustainable as it can get,” highlighting the unusual choice of material for the idol.

The video soon attracted attention online, with viewers appreciating the scientists' efforts to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi despite being far away from their families and familiar surroundings.

Many users found the snow idol and its immersion particularly heartwarming, while others praised the team for keeping the spirit of the festival alive in the middle of Antarctica.